Biden asks world to ‘step up’ climate fight

AFP Published November 12, 2022 Updated November 12, 2022 08:16am
Sharm el-Sheikh: US President Joe Biden addresses the COP27 climate conference on Friday.—AFP

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: President Joe Biden vowed at UN climate talks on Friday that the United States was on track to slash its carbon emissions, urging all nations to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming.

Biden touted the passage of a massive, $369 billion spending package to green the United States economy as an example for the entire world.

While the US spending on its own renewable energy push has been praised by activists, Washington has come under criticism for falling short on its pledges to financially help developing countries with their own transitions and to cope with intensifying climate-induced impacts.

“The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the very life of the planet,” Biden told an audience at the COP27 in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Biden said the United States is “on track” to achieve its pledge of cutting emissions 50-52 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

“To permanently bend the emissions curve, every nation needs to step up. At this gathering, we must renew and raise our climate ambitions,” he said.

“The United States has acted, everyone has to act. It’s a duty and responsibility of global leadership.” His speech, which lasted about 22 minutes, was briefly interrupted by unidentified people in the crowd making howling noises and attempting to unfurl a banner protesting fossil fuels.

Biden’s visit to the COP27, lasting only a few hours, came three days after US midterm elections that have raised questions about what the result could mean for US climate policy.

Before his speech, Biden met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of COP27, where he raised human rights issues with his host amid concerns over the health of jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah, who is on a hunger strike.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Nov 12, 2022 08:29am
Climate change is known drama as considered by many Americans. Biden is a good man but lets see what the public in America thinks of him. Protect earth and US needs to continue with more non fossil fuel companies as the one of the two leading economies of the world. China is far ahead in electric vehicles and technology gains.
