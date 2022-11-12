Governor, Zardari discuss uplift projects

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Karman Khan Tessori on Friday called on former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House.

“The Sindh governor inquired after the health of the former president,” said a brief statement issued from the Governor House.

“They discussed overall political situation in the country, problems being faced by the province, measures for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and development projects of Karachi.”

Mr Zardari, who also the president of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, expressed best wishes for the governor.

This is the first meeting of Mr Zardari with Tessori after he became governor in October. Recently, he along with a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan held talks with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over an empowered local government system in the province.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022