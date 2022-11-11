DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 11, 2022

‘Clueless’ India hammered at home after T20 World Cup ‘humiliation’

Reuters Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 07:30pm
<p>India’s Captain Rohit Sharma (L) escorts his team off the field after their defeat during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval, Australia on November 10. — AFP</p>

India’s Captain Rohit Sharma (L) escorts his team off the field after their defeat during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval, Australia on November 10. — AFP

Local media, fans and former cricketers did not hold back after India were dumped out of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday, with Rohit Sharma’s side labelled “clueless” and “out of their depth” following the 10-wicket defeat by England.

England openers Alex Hales (86) and skipper Jos Buttler (80) chased down 169 for victory with four overs to spare, prolonging India’s hunt for a second title to add to their victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

“India clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack,” former opening batsman Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

The Times of India newspaper said the defeat would not be forgotten easily. “This humiliation will rankle for years,” it added. An editorial in the Indian Express website ran with the headline: “Why old-school Team India is out of depth in the modern game.”

Fans of the Indian team reacted with dismay, with Anand Mahindra, chairman of Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, tweeting that the “manner of losing” hurt more than the defeat.

“Decided to watch some cricket after ages. Regretting the decision,” said Twitter user Pawan Khera, a member of India’s Congress party.

Writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph, ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan said India’s limited overs record was poor.

“India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history,” Vaughan wrote.

“Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?”

England’s former limited overs captain Eoin Morgan told Sky Sports that the match was like “a big boxing bout but at two different weight divisions”, while Nasser Hussain said India were “way too timid” in his Daily Mail column.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interest-free economy
11 Nov, 2022

Interest-free economy

Conversion to a interest-free financial system demands thorough and extensive research.
On to the finals
11 Nov, 2022

On to the finals

HISTORY is repeating itself, three decades later. It’s a Pakistan-England final at a World Cup in Australia albeit...
Khokhar’s resignation
11 Nov, 2022

Khokhar’s resignation

IT is the misfortune of Pakistani politics that even those who speak the loudest about their love for democracy ...
Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...