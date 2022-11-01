DAWN.COM Logo

Mentally challenged girl raped by underage neighbour in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony: police

Imtiaz Ali Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 08:01pm

A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a teenage neighbour in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony on Tuesday, according to police and hospital officials.

The police, while confirming the incident, said that the girl was alone at home when a 16-year-old suspect broke into the house and subjected her to criminal assault.

A statement issued by the Mehmoodabad Police said the suspect has been arrested.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that the girl, 18, was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre (JPMC) by her mother from the jurisdiction of PS Mehmoodabad with a history of alleged rape.

“She is a mentally challenged girl who was extremely agitated and had to be given a sedative for medicolegal examination and treatment,” she said.

“Her findings are suggestive of sexual assault,” Dr Syed told Dawn.com, adding that swabs have been collected for semen serology and DNA.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s additional inspector-general of police, Javed Odho, took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report on it, according to the police spokesperson.

KWSB official shot dead by robbers

Separately, an official of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, 40, was shot dead by suspected robbers over resistance in Manghopir on Tuesday evening.

Manghopir station house officer (SHO) Haji Sanaullah said that Furqan Akhtar left his office to visit the Hub Filter Plant.

On the way, armed pillion riders tried to snatch his motorcycle. “As the officer put up resistance, the robbers opened fire at him and fled along with the snatched bike.”

Akhtar, said to be a supervisor at KWSB, suffered critical injuries and was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors declared him as dead.

Nov 01, 2022 07:55pm
The breakdown of society is symbolic of this kind of heinous crime
FAZ
Nov 01, 2022 08:01pm
The culprits will be pardoned.
T-man
Nov 01, 2022 08:03pm
Sad indeed. Bring them to justice.
NK
Nov 01, 2022 08:12pm
Avery sad incident. The poor girl is mentally ill but the boy is at this tender age is mentally more ill. "jurisdiction of PS Mehmoodabad with a history of alleged rape" and this jurisdiction is still creating more history. Well done Mehmoodabad police.
Zak
Nov 01, 2022 08:17pm
A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a teenage neighbour in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony on Tuesday, according to police and hospital officials Sind has become a hell hole under PPP. They need to be thrown out, soonest.
Justice
Nov 01, 2022 08:20pm
Shame.
Truth be told
Nov 01, 2022 08:50pm
Which law will provide her justice, Islamic or Western?
Tanvir Khan
Nov 01, 2022 09:14pm
Children imitate the behaviour of adults!!!
sher khan
Nov 01, 2022 09:32pm
Bring him to justice 16 is not under age.
