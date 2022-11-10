DAWN.COM Logo

Imran Khan's sons arrive in Lahore to visit him

Dawn.com Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 04:25pm
This file photo shows PTI chairman Imran Khan’s sons. — Twitter/@PTILahore

PTI chairman Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Suleman Khan— who live in the United Kingdom with their mother Jemima Goldsmith — arrived in Lahore on Thursday to visit Imran, according to PTI Lahore’s Twitter account.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal received them at Lahore airport after which the sons left for Zaman Park to see their father. Imran’s sons last visited Pakistan in 2016.

Their visit comes after the assassination attempt on him at Wazirabad last week.

Imran and other senior party leaders — including Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Ahmed Chattha, and Omer Meyer — were injured during an assassination attempt on Nov 4, 2022 when they were showered with bullets during PTI’s long march at Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk.

The party chairman suffered from several injuries on his legs and was treated at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. He is currently recovering at his Zaman Park residence and plans to continue his long march.

Imran also mentioned during his interview with British television presenter Piers Morgan that his sons were “quite worried” when they came to know about the attack.

He had talked to them after reaching the hospital and also talked to his ex-wife, who was relieved to know about Imran’s safe condition.

Salman
Nov 10, 2022 03:33pm
Will they join the Long March?
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 10, 2022 03:40pm
Wish them all the best.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 10, 2022 03:40pm
@Salman, they are more like their mother than the father!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Nov 10, 2022 03:43pm
@Salman, Like Hussain and Hassan Shariff, they too are British nationals and not expected to be part of the fun.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Nov 10, 2022 03:47pm
Come to join long March
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Nov 10, 2022 03:49pm
@Salman, they are not here to make money like Nawaz Shareef and Shahbaz Shareef sons.
Reply Recommend 0
Forensic Expert
Nov 10, 2022 03:50pm
@Salman, why should they? The issues of the country are not their problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Nov 10, 2022 03:52pm
@Salman, - the azadi march is for ordinary ppl of Pakistan, these two visitors are already 'azad' in the UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Chinese Bat Virus
Nov 10, 2022 03:55pm
Future of PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Chinese Bat Virus
Nov 10, 2022 03:56pm
And what is wrong with Sharifs living out of London
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 10, 2022 03:57pm
They should join the long march too alongwith their sister.
Reply Recommend 0
Lost Track
Nov 10, 2022 03:58pm
They are foreigners who are visiting an old father who is destabilising his country of birth due to his own political ambitions.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 10, 2022 04:03pm
They must be the part of LONG MARCH and should participate in Tyre-Torching and tree fire activities to enjoy the full perks of Long-March.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Nov 10, 2022 04:03pm
Blood is thicker than water
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 10, 2022 04:05pm
The new maryam and bilawals of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Samir, Rawalpindi
Nov 10, 2022 04:06pm
I hope they stay save and must be protected better stay away from fathers long March .
Reply Recommend 0
Athar malik
Nov 10, 2022 04:07pm
MashAllah both sons came, they are ambassador of peace in Pakistan. Pakistan need peace, peace, peace, and peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Agreed.
Nov 10, 2022 04:28pm
This is why life matters.
Reply Recommend 0

