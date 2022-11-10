DAWN.COM Logo

England win toss, bowl against India in T20 World Cup semi-final

Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 01:03pm
<p>Captain Rohit Sharma (L) poses for pictures with England’s Captain Jos Buttler at the toss during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. — AFP</p>

Captain Rohit Sharma (L) poses for pictures with England's Captain Jos Buttler at the toss during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. — AFP

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

Batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood miss out to injuries with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replacing them. India are unchanged.

Malan injured his groin in the team’s win over Sri Lanka. Wood, who has bowled the fastest ball of the tournament at 154.74kph (96.15mph), was suffering from stiffness.

England, who are 50-over World Cup champions, are looking to add to their sole T20 crown won in 2010.

The winner of the contest will meet Pakistan, who beat New Zealand in the first semi-final, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Sunday’s final.

India, who topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches, are searching for their first global title since the 2013 Champion Trophy triumph. They won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS) TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

KPK Booster
Nov 10, 2022 01:12pm
Under colonial rule pressure, India would definitely lose the match.
Dr. Malaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 10, 2022 01:48pm
India vs Pakistan in final
SaneMind1st
Nov 10, 2022 01:56pm
@KPK Booster, So that another dejected country which was under colonial rule can win.
RationalBabu
Nov 10, 2022 01:57pm
@KPK Booster, what colonial rule? You need to go back and study the history of matches between England and India.
