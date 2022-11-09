Azam Swati urges SC to safeguard his ‘honour, privacy’

ISLAMABAD: PTI Sena­tor Azam Swati approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday with an appeal to “safeguard my honour, privacy and respect” in accordance with the Constitution.

He said it was mystifying that his telephone numbers, as well as those of his wife and son, were with the unknown persons who shared with them an objectionable video involving him and his wife.

The application was filed in pursuance of observations by a five-member SC bench on Monday.

The bench was headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Senator Swati informed the court that he had advised his family, upon learning about the video, to relocate from Islamabad to Abbottabad.

“I sent a message to my son Usman Swati, who lives in the United States, that his mother, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren should immediately be shifted to USA to join him,” the senator stated in his application.

“On Nov 5, I held a press conference in Lahore and left for Abbottabad. I reached there at 7pm and met my wife there. We confirmed that the venue at which the objectionable video was taken was Federal Lodge No 1, Quetta. My wife and I stayed there for two nights and were guests of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“The heinous incident is gravest violation of humanity, human rights and fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. The applicant reserves the right to be protected in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

“This court is requested to safeguard sanctity, honour, privacy and respect of the applicant in most effective manner and in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” Mr Swati concluded.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has set up a committee to identify the culprits behind the objectionable video. The committee will be headed by Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2022