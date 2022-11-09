DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 09, 2022

Azam Swati urges SC to safeguard his ‘honour, privacy’

Ikram Junaidi Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: PTI Sena­tor Azam Swati approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday with an appeal to “safeguard my honour, privacy and respect” in accordance with the Constitution.

He said it was mystifying that his telephone numbers, as well as those of his wife and son, were with the unknown persons who shared with them an objectionable video involving him and his wife.

The application was filed in pursuance of observations by a five-member SC bench on Monday.

The bench was headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Senator Swati informed the court that he had advised his family, upon learning about the video, to relocate from Islamabad to Abbottabad.

“I sent a message to my son Usman Swati, who lives in the United States, that his mother, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren should immediately be shifted to USA to join him,” the senator stated in his application.

“On Nov 5, I held a press conference in Lahore and left for Abbottabad. I reached there at 7pm and met my wife there. We confirmed that the venue at which the objectionable video was taken was Federal Lodge No 1, Quetta. My wife and I stayed there for two nights and were guests of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“The heinous incident is gravest violation of humanity, human rights and fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. The applicant reserves the right to be protected in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

“This court is requested to safeguard sanctity, honour, privacy and respect of the applicant in most effective manner and in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” Mr Swati concluded.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has set up a committee to identify the culprits behind the objectionable video. The committee will be headed by Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....
Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...