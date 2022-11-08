DAWN.COM Logo

ISPR says ‘terrorist propagated as missing person’ killed in Khyber IBO

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 03:05pm

A terrorist, “propagated as a missing person”, was killed while a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Shakas area of Khyber tribal district, according to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said a joint operation was conducted in Shakas during which an “intense” exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, terrorist Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed,” the statement said, adding that killed militant was also “propagated as a missing person”.

According to the ISPR, he remained “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing[s] and extortion”.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from him in large quantities, it said.

The ISPR statement went on to say that a sepoy, 28-year-old Saleem Khan from Swabi, was also martyred in the operation after fighting “gallantly”.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.

Slain militant, accomplices also involved in criminal activities: CTD

A day earlier, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) had also reported the killing of Liaquat Ali in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district.

In a statement, the CTD said the militant commander was holed up in a house in Gharreeza locality. A raid was conducted on the house on a tip-off, it added.

The statement said Shaheen was killed and three armed men were arrested while trying to flee in injured condition. The exchange of fire continued for nearly three hours.

The entire Gharreeza locality was cordoned off during the operation. Army helicopters were spotted overhead, supposedly to monitor the situation on the ground.

The statement said the group was involved in a number of terrorist attacks in Peshawar and Khyber in recent past. The CTD said the killed commander was affiliated with self-styled Islamic State group, and also remained part of proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The statement said Shaheen and his group were involved in a recent grenade attack on Regi Model Town police station, firing on an FC checkpost in Gudar area of Jamrud, in which an FC official was martyred; firing on a police mobile vehicle in Nowshera, in which ASI Fayyaz Khan was martyred and two policemen were injured.

The militant was also allegedly involved in attacks on a police team in Mathra locality of Peshawar, which was providing security to a polio vaccination team. A constable, Mohib, had lost his life in the attack. The militant and his accomplices had also killed a constable, Asifullah in Khazana area; a constable, namely Bin Yamin, in a grenade attack on a police mobile near Karkhano market in the recent past.

Independent sources in the region said the group was also behind several cases of extortion and other criminal activities.

amir
Nov 08, 2022 03:07pm
Instead addressing issues by Baloch Pathan, we are subjugation them and labelling them as enemy of state. More rebels are being created to control the territories.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer Prime
Nov 08, 2022 03:22pm
Cab any word ISPR says be believed after the shameless press conference??
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Nov 08, 2022 03:30pm
We should just believe in whatever you say
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Nov 08, 2022 03:45pm
Nobody in Pakistan now believes ISPR
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 08, 2022 03:45pm
This is shame both sides pakhtoon people getting killed.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 08, 2022 03:46pm
Oh yeah sure! Missing person right!?
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Nov 08, 2022 03:48pm
@Observer Prime, what about their press conferences in praise of your holy lord imran?
Reply Recommend 0
Observer Prime
Nov 08, 2022 03:59pm
@Hamid, What about it lol (4 YEARS AGO be4 RCO...)? Things are very clearly playing out in public and any person can see that this idara is just covering itself by diverting, distracting and in the meanwhile trying to malign Ik which is something that seems impossible at this point LOL.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Nov 08, 2022 04:07pm
No one believe you anymore
Reply Recommend 0
Nayyar Rashid
Nov 08, 2022 04:32pm
Yeah and who still believes this? I have heard many times how operation on Warsak Road went.
Reply Recommend 0
CONCERNED
Nov 08, 2022 04:32pm
What a joke with Pakistani people
Reply Recommend 0

