ISPR says ‘terrorist propagated as missing person’ killed in Khyber IBO

A terrorist, “propagated as a missing person”, was killed while a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Shakas area of Khyber tribal district, according to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said a joint operation was conducted in Shakas during which an “intense” exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, terrorist Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed,” the statement said, adding that killed militant was also “propagated as a missing person”.

According to the ISPR, he remained “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing[s] and extortion”.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from him in large quantities, it said.

The ISPR statement went on to say that a sepoy, 28-year-old Saleem Khan from Swabi, was also martyred in the operation after fighting “gallantly”.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.

Slain militant, accomplices also involved in criminal activities: CTD

A day earlier, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) had also reported the killing of Liaquat Ali in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district.

In a statement, the CTD said the militant commander was holed up in a house in Gharreeza locality. A raid was conducted on the house on a tip-off, it added.

The statement said Shaheen was killed and three armed men were arrested while trying to flee in injured condition. The exchange of fire continued for nearly three hours.

The entire Gharreeza locality was cordoned off during the operation. Army helicopters were spotted overhead, supposedly to monitor the situation on the ground.

The statement said the group was involved in a number of terrorist attacks in Peshawar and Khyber in recent past. The CTD said the killed commander was affiliated with self-styled Islamic State group, and also remained part of proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The statement said Shaheen and his group were involved in a recent grenade attack on Regi Model Town police station, firing on an FC checkpost in Gudar area of Jamrud, in which an FC official was martyred; firing on a police mobile vehicle in Nowshera, in which ASI Fayyaz Khan was martyred and two policemen were injured.

The militant was also allegedly involved in attacks on a police team in Mathra locality of Peshawar, which was providing security to a polio vaccination team. A constable, Mohib, had lost his life in the attack. The militant and his accomplices had also killed a constable, Asifullah in Khazana area; a constable, namely Bin Yamin, in a grenade attack on a police mobile near Karkhano market in the recent past.

Independent sources in the region said the group was also behind several cases of extortion and other criminal activities.