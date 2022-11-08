DAWN.COM Logo

Paramilitary troops deployed in Islamabad as PTI supporters block roads

Munawer Azeem Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: The police on Monday claimed PTI leaders and activists had blocked two motorways in protest against the attempt on the life of party Chairman Imran Khan.

Moreover, the road leading to the Islamabad airport was also blocked, but later reopened after paramilitary troops were deployed there.

Officers of the capital police told Dawn they had requested the city’s administration to approach the Interior Ministry and have directives issued to provincial governments under articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution regarding opening of motorways and roads leading to the airport.

They added that cases were also being registered against those blocking the motorways and roads.

Earlier, on receiving information of some protesters blocking the motorways and the airport road, Rangers, FC and capital police personnel were deployed there. Both the areas fell in the remits of Punjab, they added. Police were deployed at the entry point to the capital from the motorways.

Paramilitary troops also started patrolling the patch from the Islamabad-Rawalpindi interchange at the edge of Srinagar Highway to the airport, the officers said, adding the troops were ensuring the protesters did not block the roads for motorists.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022

AHAQ
Nov 08, 2022 08:39am
Looks like this is just the tip of the iceberg
