No accord with MQM-P on new provinces, says Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson and Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday that the Pakistan Peoples Party made no agreement with the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan regarding creation of new administrative units in the province.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building, he said that the next city administrator should be from Karachi, who could work better for the uplift of the city.

“My party appointed me to this post. So far I have not received any instruction to resign from [administrator post]. I am performing my duties as per the instructions of the party,” he added.

He said that the main objective of the agreement reached between the PPP and MQM-P was not to get big positions, but to work for the betterment of the city and the province.

“We want to establish a lasting relationship and hopefully we will succeed in that,” he said, adding that the two parties wanted development of the city, development of the province and if both the parties work together, better results would come.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2022