Perfect ‘palette cleanser after doom and gloom’: Ex-cricketers, analysts remark at Pakistan’s World Cup turnaround

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday in a thrilling match at Adelaide Oval to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

The victory kept Pakistani fan’s hopes of winning the T20 World Cup alive, following the humiliating defeat by Zimbabwe and the heartbreaking loss to arch-rivals India earlier.

Former cricketers and sports analysts sent their best wishes for the team with many commenting on the incredible turnaround.

Former captain Waqar Younis congratulated the “entire nation” while cricketer Mohammad Hafeez said that the team was “going into [the] semi-final with a momentum”.

Cricket superstar Shahid Afridi praised Shaheen Afridi’s bowling and expressed his excitement to see Mohammad Haris playing.

Former women team’s captain Sana Mir said Babar Azam and Co were progressing into the tournament in “true Pakistani fashion”.

Cricketer Fawad Alam praised the team for making it through “despite all the criticism and pressure”.

Former women’s captain Urooj Mumtaz Khan mentioned a “change in intent” that “changed the fortunes for Pakistan”.

Cricketer Saeed Ajmal appreciated fast-bowler Afridi along with Haris’ “amazing intent”.

Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad said that Pakistan have reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals for the sixth time — “the most by any team”.

Sports journalist Saj Sadiq recalled how the team was “sitting with zero points” a few days ago and how it has now qualified for the semi-finals.

Sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig pointed out a similarity between today’s match and the one with England during the 1992 World Cup.

CNN Producer Sophia Saifi termed the match a “palate cleanser” while complaining that there had been a lot of “doom and gloom”.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas praised Haris and Shaheen.

Another journalist Mubashir Zaidi remarked on the surprising win of Netherlands that helped Pakistan make it to the semi-finals.