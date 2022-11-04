DAWN.COM Logo

One suspected mugger lynched, two others injured by mob in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 10:03am

KARACHI: A mob severely beat up three suspected muggers after they shot at and wounded two citizens on Superhighway on Wednesday night. The mob later handed over the suspects to police and one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the police, two citizens, Rizwan Sarwar, 31, and Saif ur Rehman, 16, were shot at and wounded by muggers near Mohammadi Pyala Hotel on Superhighway late Wednesday night.

SITE Superhighway Industrial Area SHO Idris Bangash said that the three suspects riding a motorbike snatched cash and other valuables from Rizwan Sarwar.

As he put up resistance, they shot him in his leg and sped away. On the way, they also snatched Rs10,000, a mobile phone and some other valuables from another citizen, Mr Siraj. While they were fleeing the spot, Mr Siraj raised a hue and cry drawing attention of the people present around who chased them.

The panicked suspects again resorted to firing resulting in bullet wounds to Saif ur Rehman. In the meantime, a police party also arrived there and joined the chase. The suspects’ bike slipped during the chase and they fell on the ground.

One of them sustained injuries and was eventually arrested. Two other suspects ran away but were caught by people in the nearby thickly populated localities. The mob severely beat them up before handing them over to police, the SHO said.

All the injured suspects and victims were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of the suspects, whose name could not be ascertained immediately, died during treatment.

The injured suspects were identified as Mohammad Saleem and Mohammad Ahmed. The police have seized two pistols and one motorbike along with looted money and articles from them.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

