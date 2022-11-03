DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 03, 2022

All-rounder Mohammad Haris replaces injured Fakhar Zaman for T20 World Cup

AFP Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 10:19am
<p>This combination photo shows all-rounder Mohammad Haris (L) and batsman Fakhar Zaman (R). — Pictures via PCB</p>

This combination photo shows all-rounder Mohammad Haris (L) and batsman Fakhar Zaman (R). — Pictures via PCB

Pakistan on Thursday called up batting all-rounder Mohammad Haris to replace the injured Fakhar Zaman just hours before they face South Africa in Sydney with their T20 World Cup hopes on the line.

Haris, who can also bowl off spin and keep wicket, was approved as a replacement by the event's technical committee after Zaman was ruled out of the tournament with posterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.

Read: Pakistan clinging on to hope in T20 World Cup as South Africa loom

The 21-year-old Haris has only played one previous T20 international, against England in Lahore in September.

He made seven runs opening the batting alongside captain Babar Azam and kept wicket as England cruised to an eight-wicket victory inside 15 overs.

Middle-order batsman Zaman was not originally part of Pakistan's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup because of his knee problems and came in as a risky late replacement for legspinner Usman Qadir.

Fakhar missed the defeats against India and Zimbabwe before returning against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday where he made 20 off 16 balls but aggravated his knee injury.

Haris has made four one-day international appearances for Pakistan, with a top score of six against the West Indies in Multan in June this year.

Pakistan face South Africa at the Sydney Cricket ground later on Thursday needing to win to keep their faint hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 03, 2022 10:26am
…….it matters nothing as Pakistan is already out of WC race, just chill and enjoy rest of this tour……
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 03, 2022 10:30am
Guy seems to be not as good as Fakhar, Pakistan should play Khushdil Shah,why they brought him on free trip. Forget Asia Cup, he should be given another go while here....dumb captain
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 03, 2022 10:37am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Nov 03, 2022 10:47am
What theatrics !
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Nov 03, 2022 10:51am
Brains are totally blacked out. Pathetic management and captaincy leading into self destruction.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...
Means and ends
Updated 02 Nov, 2022

Means and ends

THERE is little at the moment that can deter Imran Khan. Martial law? Bring it on, he says. Press conferences by...
Hazardous calling
02 Nov, 2022

Hazardous calling

SHOOTING the messenger is an almost perfect crime in Pakistan, a nation consistently ranked among the most hazardous...
More lynchings
02 Nov, 2022

More lynchings

A SPATE of lynchings and mob attacks in Karachi last week has exposed the tense state of a society in which people...