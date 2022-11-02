DAWN.COM Logo

Imran Khan invokes Mujibur Rehman parallel as PTI unsure of march destination

Ahmed Fraz Khan Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 09:03am
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. — AFP
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday compared his struggle for ‘real freedom’ with that of Awami League chief Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and reminded that the country had split into two after a political party with a legitimate political mandate was denied its right to rule.

The former premier, whose long march started on Friday, made these remarks while addressing party supporters in Gujranwala. On its fifth day, the march still had not moved beyond Gujranwala, falling way behind its schedule.

In his address to the participants, the PTI chairman said the Awami League was denied its “electoral mandate” which resulted in the separation of the eastern half of the country.

“A shrewd politician [ZA Bhutto], in his greed for power, set the armed forces against the then largest party [Awami League], which had won elections, causing the dismemberment of the country.”

Comparing the PTI with Awami League, Imran Khan said his party was the “largest and sole federal party” and yet he was denied fresh elections by the government.

“Everyone knows Mujibur Rehman and his party won the general elections in 1970. Instead of handing over power, a clever politician set Awami League and the army on the collision course... at present, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are playing a similar role as they are trying to conspire with the establishment to block the PTI’s journey back to power,” the former premier alleged.

Speaking at the rally, Imran Khan also challenged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to an electoral contest. “Nawaz Sharif I challenge you: when you come back, I will beat you in your constituency!” he thundered.

In the same breath, Mr Khan took former president Asif Ali Zardari to the task and said that he would be descending on Sindh because the province needed “liberation from his rule…Sindh needs haqiqi azadi, more than any other province”.

The PTI chairman also urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the “custodial torture” of PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill and ensure justice.

Fresh schedule

According to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry who shared the fresh schedule of the long march with the media, the PTI rally will not reach Islamabad even on Sunday. He added that the long march will reach Gujrat on Nov 3 while on Friday, it will camp at Lala Musa.

Earlier in the day, after travelling about 10 kilometers within Gujranwala, the march was halted and the party chief returned to his Lahore abode. As per the new schedule shared by the party, the march would start from Gondlawala Chowk on Wednesday (today) and end at Gakhar Mandi after covering a distance of 15km.

In the first five days, the march hardly covered 100 kilometers. The PTI plans to stay on the road for the next ten days before reaching the federal capital – its destination.

A party insider commented on the snail pace of the march and said that the PTI chief was engaged in a “battle of nerves” hoping the establishment and the federal government would cave into his demand for fresh polls.

The insider claimed the party was also grappling with a “lack of momentum” as the crowds which thronged the march were not “big enough to scare the government or the establishment” into listening to his demands. “All these factors are forcing Imran to take more time to generate momentum for desired results, as they do not seem a possibility at the moment.”

Location of sit-in

Meanwhile, another PTI leader claimed that the party was reconsidering its plans of entering Islamabad for the long march because of the government’s resolve to counter the marchers with the help of police and law enforcement agencies.

“There is a possibility of halting the march in Rawalpindi,” the insider claimed and added there were two reasons for mulling the decision. “The PTI leadership is thinking of staging a sit-in in Pindi because it is in power in the province,” the PTI leader said.

The party insider added that the second reason would be the ‘symbolic’ importance of the garrison city which houses the General Headquarters, to which Imran Khan is apparently looking for a bargain. “The final decision, however, will be made once the march will reach the gates of Rawalpindi,” the PTI leader said, calling the debate over the location of the sit-in a “hot topic” in the party.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2022

Comments (23)
Sher Khan
Nov 02, 2022 08:00am
Power hungry maniac in the garb of a social worker. Niazi fully exposed.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 02, 2022 08:03am
You lost your mandate to rule in the parliament. Now you have seek the mandate in the next election due next year. Period.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 02, 2022 08:04am
IK is just stating the facts of 1971 - lest we forget
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Nov 02, 2022 08:07am
He’s not wrong but the separation of East Pakistan was written since inception. They were an entirely different culture and race compared to current Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Nov 02, 2022 08:09am
There can absolutely no parallel. In his greed for power, he is ready to do and say anything. Pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Scanner
Nov 02, 2022 08:13am
He's not wrong though.... but we never learn
Reply Recommend 0
RazaAhmad
Nov 02, 2022 08:16am
What is he talking? Does He wants separate KPK?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 02, 2022 08:19am
Wow. Niazi part two
Reply Recommend 0
tai
Nov 02, 2022 08:23am
The Federal Reserve shrinks the balance sheet and increases interest rates. Ukraine war continues. Pakistan is in potentially chaotic, Asian real estate foam to be busted. For Pakistan, the only way to leave away from suffering is to keep the society to be peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Gohar Bandali
Nov 02, 2022 08:24am
And you think that IK is exaggerating???
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Nov 02, 2022 08:27am
IK NAZI will be vomiting this diatribe every day till Islamabad or never make it. And rats will follow licking it. Enjoy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Nov 02, 2022 08:32am
Cloud of discontent are hovering over the country, a government with no legitimacy is confined to enclave of Islamabad. Power that be should be step in and demand election.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 02, 2022 08:32am
Sheikh Mujibur Rehman won the election of 1970 without asking for mercy of the establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Nov 02, 2022 08:34am
He is blaming ZAB Shaheed instead of pathan general Yahya Khan and his subordinates. He is coward.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Nov 02, 2022 08:40am
At the end of this rally he will return empty handed; only to look after Banigalla residents.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Nov 02, 2022 08:40am
IK Niazi is a threat to the federation, a threat to the Constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
IZ
Nov 02, 2022 08:42am
@Saira Khan, Culture doesnt mean you cut your half on your own. We today have so different cultures that other part was nothing if compared.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Nov 02, 2022 08:42am
He sound doing butter-polish to army. Even in 70s, he thinks politician had had any power. It was Yahya who was the might.
Reply Recommend 0
saleh akram
Nov 02, 2022 08:46am
Dear Pakistani brothers and sisters:: Imran told absolute truth. ( From Bangladesh)
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 02, 2022 08:46am
There certainly are lot of parallels when it comes to events although the major difference is that he has not asked any help from a nation to the east of the country but is relying on people power. If the establishment continued to support puppets then the situation will be out of control of even Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 02, 2022 08:48am
@Sher Khan, he said it the way it happened. Nothing wrong in acknowledging past mistakes. History is there for all to read. The only question is, did we learn any lessons. Doesn’t seem like it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sardar
Nov 02, 2022 08:48am
Sad that Pakistan has come to this. But, there is truth in what IK said
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 02, 2022 08:48am
@Munna, Sheikh Mujib asked for help from India which Imran Khan will never ask but PPP's puppets and Nawaz will never hesitate on asking help from India.
Reply Recommend 0

