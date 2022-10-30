DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan limit Netherlands to 91-9 in must-win T20 World Cup clash

AFP Published October 30, 2022 Updated October 30, 2022 02:16pm
<p>Naseem Shah celebrates the wicket of Netherlands’ Captain Scott Edwards during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30. — AFP</p>

<p>Netherlands’ Roelof van der Merwe is bowled by Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30. — AFP</p>

<p>Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan. — Photo courtesy: PCB</p>

Pakistan restricted the Netherlands to 91-9 in their must-win Super 12 match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday with spinner Shadab Khan taking 3-22.

Pakistan, who went down to India and then Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands, who have been beaten by Bangladesh and South Africa, both desperately need a first win to have any hope of progressing from Group 2to the semi-finals.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first but Pakistan's new-ball bowlers kept a disciplined line to keep it to three runs from the first two overs.

Returning opener Stephan Myburgh broke the shackles with a boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi only to fall next ball, caught at fine leg attempting another big hit to be out for six.

There was no respite from the Pakistan quick bowlers.

Mohammad Wasim took two wickets in two balls only for Paul van Meekeren to survive the hat-trick delivery, and Haris Rauf made good use of the bounce on offer.

A nasty bouncer from Rauf got through Bas de Leede's helmet grill, forcing the batsman off the ground with a bruised cheek bone.

Shadab's leg spin had Tom Cooper caught for one after the power play and then trapped Max O' Dowd lbw for eight in his next over.

After crawling to 34-3 after 10 overs, and with De Leede retired hurt in six, Netherlands captain Edwards and Colin Ackermann (27) attempted to rebuild with a 35-run stand but once they were separated the wickets kept tumbling.

Shadab trapped Ackermann lbw with a quicker and flatter delivery and Edwards fell soon after, for 15, to Naseem Shah.

Van Meekeren was last to fall, run out off the final ball for seven.

Teams

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (capt), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Langton Rusere (RSA) Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

M. Emad
Oct 30, 2022 12:12pm
'Crying' ---- Pakistan School Boy Cricket players were Crying.
Reply Recommend 0
Rohan
Oct 30, 2022 12:21pm
Pakistan will win this for sure :.. no stress what so ever
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 30, 2022 12:24pm
Pak wins, Netherland plays well. Netherlands should replace Bangladesh as a test playing nation. Ireland should replace Afghanistan, India only wins by fluke or fixed matches.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 30, 2022 12:43pm
Does not matter anymore, Pak is out of WC
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 30, 2022 12:43pm
Shameless play by Pak team against Zimbabwe, Pak out of WC
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 30, 2022 01:08pm
@Hope786, The grapes are very sour. Just add some sugar, you will enjoy it.
Reply Recommend 0
Vish
Oct 30, 2022 01:08pm
Netherlands will easily defeat Pakistan today. Won't even need to make an effort.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Oct 30, 2022 01:19pm
Netherlands and Ireland should replace Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Oct 30, 2022 01:30pm
This match is fixed for sure. Otherwise why Nederland would choose batting first even after winning the toss?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Malaria Ahmad
Oct 30, 2022 01:37pm
@Hope786, Fluke? Says a failed Team Pakistan supporter.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh Shah
Oct 30, 2022 02:31pm
@Hope786, haha so you ‘fixed’ the match and lost?
Reply Recommend 0
Hari
Oct 30, 2022 02:36pm
Sure win. Back on track
Reply Recommend 0

