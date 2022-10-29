Pakhtun leaders vow not to tolerate terrorists on their soil

SWAT: Pakhtun leaders from across the country gathered here on Friday to protest the recent incidents of terrorism in the region and said members of their community wouldn’t tolerate terrorists on their land.

The rally was organised by Swat Olasi Pasoon and Swat Qaumi Jirga in Barikot tehsil to demand ‘durable’ peace in Pakhtun areas, especially Malakand division.

People from all walks of life attended it in large numbers. Political parties from across the country were also in attendance.

The speakers included Pashtun Tahafuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen, MPA Ahmad Kundi, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Qaumi Watan Party provincial president Sikandar Sherpao, Awami National Party leader Salim Khan, Mukhtiar Yousafzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Ayub Khan Asharey, Attaullah Jan, Idrees Bacha, Aftab Khan, Zahid Khan, Khushal Kakar, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Sher Shah Khan, Adalat Khan, Engineer Sharafat Ali and Syed Mohammad Ali Shah.

Another peace rally staged in Swat

They said street protests by Swat residents for their region’s peace and prosperity encouraged Pakhtuns all over the world to raise voice for their rights.

Khushal Kakar, a Balochistan resident, said history would remember the ongoing Swat rallies in ‘golden words’ as they not only shook state institutions but also inspired all oppressed Pakhtuns.

He said it was high time for Pakhtuns to stand united to claim their rights.

The speakers said Pakhtuns had sent out a message to the world that they were peace-loving nation and not terrorists.

Senator Mushtaq said billions of rupees were being spent on the country’s defence and law and order, but the life and property of Pakhtuns continued to be unsafe.

“We demand peace and say no to terrorism, targeted killings, extortion, checkpost humiliation and search operations on Pakhtun soil,” he said.

The lawmaker said Pakhtuns won’t tolerate the disgracing of their elders and values, and killing of their community members.

He said MNA Ali Wazir was an elected representative of Pakhtuns but ‘state institutions’ treated him unfairly.

Mr Mushtaq said the courts, which opened even on weekends, hadn’t heard the detained MNA’s lawyers for six months.

ANP leader Salim Khan said all Pakhtuns were grateful to the people of Swat for uniting them to protect their interests.

“The Pakhtun youth have to carry the progressive movement of their great elders forward and stand untied to protect peace and claim their resources,” he said.

Mr Khan said the supporters of Taliban militants selected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enforce Sharia though the province’s residents were true Muslims.

MPA Ahmad Kundi said the entire Pakhtun belt was rich in resources but its people were marginalised, underdeveloped and poor.

He said of the country’s total 90,000 barrels oil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces 50,000 barrels, whose value is Rs1 billion daily and Rs365 billion annually. Also, our province produces cheap hydel power than but its supply is controlled from Punjab. We also have vast reserves of minerals, forests and water but the centre doesn’t give us our due rights,” he said.

The lawmaker said he was happy to see Pakhtuns rise up from Chitral to Gwadar to claim rights.

PTM head Manzoor Pashteen said all Pakhtuns recognised and followed the Constitution of Pakistan, but they’re not recognised by the state.

He said Pakhtuns were oppressed but street protests by them had made it clear that they won’t allow anyone to take away their lives or resources.

“All Pakhtuns understand that the state wants Pakhtuns to stay underdeveloped, but they are now united and will snatch their rights from those at the helm,” he said.

The PTM leader said Pakhtuns would not take up arms for peace and their safety as the state spent billions of rupees for the purpose.

“All Pakhtuns should forge unity to claim rights. If they don’t, they will continue to be killed and kept underdeveloped,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2022