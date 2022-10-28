Two mobile company workers lynched in Karachi’s Machhar Colony over kidnapping fears: police

A mob lynched two employees of a cellular company in Karachi’s Machhar Colony on Friday after rumours spread that they were kidnappers, police said.

According to Keamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain Janwari, the deceased were visiting Machhar Colony, apparently, to “check [an] antenna and signals”.

He did not specify which mobile phone company the victims were affiliated with.

“Equipped with different devices, as they moved in the area in their vehicle, some miscreants spread rumours that they were kidnappers and roaming the area with devices to kidnap children,” the SSP told Dawn.com.

Subsequently, a mob gathered in the area and began beating them with stones and other hard and blunt objects, he said, estimating that the crowd comprised 500 to 600 people.

A police team, which was already in the area to provide security to a polio team, rushed to the spot within 10 to15 minutes of receiving information about the incident, the SSP said.

“They resorted to aerial firing to disperse the mob,” he said, adding that however, the two men had suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The SSP said a first information report would be registered against those involved in the lynching and they would be identified with the help of witnesses. “They will be taken to task,” he vowed.

Separately, South Deputy Inspector General of Police Irfan Ali Baloch took notice of the incident and directed the Keamari SSP to personally conduct an inquiry into it, according to a statement issued by police.

The statement said the preliminary inquiry report identified the deceased as employees of a cellular company.