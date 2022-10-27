DAWN.COM Logo

PTI’s senior leadership holds press conference in Lahore

Dawn.com Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 05:42pm

The senior leadership of the PTI is holding a press conference in Lahore today with Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and other party members in attendance.

The media talk comes hours after Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar held an explosive and unexpected press conference in which they spoke about former premier Imran Khan’s confrontational narrative against the military.

At the beginning of the media talk today, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that two press conferences were held in the last few hours and both had “further complicated matters”.

“We think a new Pandora box has been opened,” he said, pointing that the a prominent thread in the press conference held by the military’s top brass today was that the institutions had decided to stay apolitical.

“This was always our wish […] according to the Constitution, every institution has a role and if every institution remains and works within its role then it will be easier and no difficulties will be created.”

Talking about the press conference held by PTI leader Faisal Vawda yesterday, Qureshi said that all of PTI’s rallies in the past had been peaceful. “During out May 25 caravan, the government inflicted violence on us and we couldn’t even fully defend ourselves.

“Our policy is very clear that our march is peaceful and will be in the limits of the law and will respect the Constitutional needs,” the former minister asserted.

More to follow

