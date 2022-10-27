World should not turn blind eye to rights abuses in IIOJK, says PM Shehbaz on Black Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the world to not “turn a blind eye” to human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), adding that the “urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long”.

He made the remarks to mark the anniversary of the valley’s occupation by Indian forces in 1947.

In his message, PM Shehbaz highlighted the significance of the day, saying it was a testament to “Kashmiris’ legendary courage and resilience they have shown in standing up to the Indian occupation forces over the last 75 years”.

“Today, the people of Pakistan pay rich tribute to Kashmiris and vow to keep standing by them in their just struggle,” he said.

“The world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in IIOJK, which is a heavily militarised valley. Urge for freedom cannot be suppressed for long,” he said.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s call for the immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, which stripped the valley of its special status under the Indian constitution.

The president also urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK.

“We observe Kashmir Black Day to remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for their right to self-determination by condemning the ongoing atrocities of Indian occupation forces over the last seven-and-a-half decades,” he remarked.

The president said the entire nation reaffirms unwavering support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for freedom.

IIOJK remains under Indian military siege, exacerbated by draconian curbs on fundamental freedoms of the people of the occupied territory, he added.

He said the situation had worsened considerably over the last three years with India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 .

“These actions violate the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions which stipulate that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people of Kashmir through a free and impartial plebiscite to be conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,” he commented.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also paid tribute to Kashmiris for rendering sacrifices in the struggle for the right to self-determination and reiterated the country’s resolve to continue backing Kashmiris in their endeavour.

“Oct 27 is the darkest day in the history of India which emerged as the worst dictator and colonialist country in the world 75 years ago,” Bilawal was quoted as saying in a Radio Pakistan report.

He said after building the world’s largest prison, India was now trying to make IIOJK the largest cemetery.

Bilawal urged the world community to play a due role in barring India from violating human rights in the occupied valley.

He also demanded the international community to fulfil its promise of holding a referendum to resolve the issue.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s continued political, diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.