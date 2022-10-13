DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 13, 2022

Vote rule change in India-occupied Kashmir angers parties

Reuters Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 08:41am

SRINAGAR: A new law that allows new residents of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to register as voters has angered political parties, which see it as an attempt by India to change the demography of the Muslim-majority region.

India stripped the status of the occupied state in 2019. The new rule, introduced by electoral authorities in one of India-occupied Kashmir’s 20 districts on Tuesday, allows those who have been living there for a year or more to register as voters, in contrast with the earlier rule which enfranchised only people who resided in the region in 1947, or their descendants.

Political parties opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party fear that the new rule will be replicated in other districts and say this is an attempt to change demography in favour of Hindus.

“The government is going ahead with its plan to add 25 lakh (2.5 million) non-local voters in J&K and we continue to oppose this move,” the Jammu and Kashmir National Conf­erence, one of the main parties in the state, tweeted.

Former chief minister and J&K Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the rule, calling it “an attempt to create religious & regional divisions between Jammu & Kashmir”.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2022

Kashmir Unrest
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Oct 13, 2022 08:28am
Old party-system will NOT work in Jammu and Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Imru Khan
Oct 13, 2022 08:34am
Its called democracy. People who have lived there for more than year are entitled to make decisions for their state which they call it as home.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 13, 2022 08:42am
Indian law governs J&K. So, the old political parties in J&K should get used be part of the rest of India.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political vendetta
13 Oct, 2022

Political vendetta

THERE is little hope for the future if we must insist on remaining hung up on the past. The pound of flesh taken ...
Anti-militancy protests
Updated 13 Oct, 2022

Anti-militancy protests

Attempts to differentiate between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban will do little to bring peace to KP.
ECP’s welcome decision
13 Oct, 2022

ECP’s welcome decision

ELECTIONS are an essential feature of democracy. There have been several recent examples where countries with strong...
Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...