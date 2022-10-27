DAWN.COM Logo

Xi says China, US must 'find ways to get along'

AFP Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 10:20am
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23. — Reuters
President Xi Jinping said China and the United States must “find ways to get along” to safeguard world peace and development, state media reported on Thursday, as he embarks on his precedent-breaking third term in power.

China and the United States have butted heads in recent years on issues ranging from Beijing's aggression towards self-governing Taiwan to its crackdown in Hong Kong and alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Washington has also accused Beijing of providing diplomatic cover for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Xi sealed another five years as China's leader at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress on Sunday.

“The world today is neither peaceful nor tranquil,” Xi wrote in a congratulatory letter to the National Committee on US-China Relations — some of his first remarks since the Congress — according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

“As major powers, strengthening communication and cooperation between China and the US will help to increase global stability and certainty, and promote world peace and development,” he reportedly told the New York-based non-profit organisation.

Xi added that China was “willing to work with the US to give mutual respect, coexist peacefully ... (and) find ways to get along in the new era”, the broadcaster reported.

Doing so “will not only be good for both countries, but also benefit the world”, Xi wrote.

The Biden administration said this month that China is the only competitor to the United States “with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that objective”.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 27, 2022 10:23am
Once again, he is 100 percent right.
XYZ
Oct 27, 2022 10:26am
How...spell out a plan!
jg
Oct 27, 2022 10:30am
america is not a race to get along. their history is only full of bloosged. its a killer race not a peace loving race. the only message they understand is a military one.
Shaun
Oct 27, 2022 10:59am
@jg, But their free dollars as donations and flood aids are accepted with both open hands.
Buzzer
Oct 27, 2022 11:11am
@jg, You are 100 % right. US believe in no way but their way.
Ashley
Oct 27, 2022 11:16am
Xi won’t be able to complete his third term. People are too much against him and economic conditions are getting bad for China.
