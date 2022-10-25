FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed the cross-stuffing of goods from one container to another container or any other mode of transportation under the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (ATTA) and TIR Convention.

An SRO1908 of 2022 was released on Monday by amending the customs rules to allow the facility for a smooth movement of transit cargo.

The cross-stuffing of containerised cargo under ATTA will be allowed both inside seaport terminals where cargo arrives and at any approved off-dock terminals at separately demarcated areas.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2022