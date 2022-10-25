DAWN.COM Logo

October 25, 2022

Six with ‘links to banned separatist outfits’ held in two raids in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 09:50am

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department of the police on Monday claimed to have arrested six suspects linked with banned separatist outfits operating in Balochistan and Sindh.

The CTD and intelligence institutions jointly carried out a raid at the Mowach Goth graveyard on Hub River Road and arrested four suspects identified as Mir Ali Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Nasrullah and Muhammad.

The held suspects were involved in supplying explosives BRAS, an alliance of Baloch separatist organisations, and other separatist groups, a CTD spokesperson said, adding that they had come from Hub to Mowach Goth to supply explosive material, which was supposed to be used for carrying out terror acts in Karachi.

Separately, the CTD and sensitive institutions jointly carried out another raid in Gulzar-i-Hijri near Model Park and arrested two suspects identified as Nabeel Ahmed and Wazir Ali Khushk and recovered two pistols from their custody.

Officials claimed that the held suspects were affiliated with the Sindhudesh Peoples Army, which had claimed responsibility of the recent attack on a Saddar dental clinic.

The number of suspects held in connection with the attack case rose to three after the arrest of the two suspects. Earlier, police took into custody prime suspect Waqar Ahmed Khushk.

The officials said that the two pistols recovered from their custody had been sent to the police’s lab for a forensic examination.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2022

