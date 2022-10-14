DAWN.COM Logo

CTD claims arresting key suspect involved in attack on Chinese dentists in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published October 14, 2022 Updated October 14, 2022 03:59pm
<p>Pictures released by Sindh CTD showing suspect at the crime scene while another image (R) shows him with his face covered in the custody of police. — Photo provided by author.</p>

Pictures released by Sindh CTD showing suspect at the crime scene while another image (R) shows him with his face covered in the custody of police. — Photo provided by author.

The Sindh Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist allegedly involved in the killing of a man of Chinese origin in Karachi’s Saddar area on Sep 28.

On September 28, a young man, identified as Ronald Raymond Chou, was shot dead while a dentist couple of Chinese origin — Dr Richard Hu and his wife Phen Teyin — were critically wounded when a masked man posing as a patient entered their clinic in the busy commercial area of Saddar and opened indiscriminate fire at them.

A day after the attack, the police registered a case against the outlawed Sindhudesh People’s Army, said to be a coalition of Sindhi and Baloch separatist outfits.

According to a CTD statement issued today, the suspect is associated with the Sindh People’s Army, an offshoot of the outlawed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), and was arrested in a targeted operation carried out with the help of “sensitive agencies”.

The statement, however, did not name the place where the operation was conducted.

Also read: Police register case against separatist outfit in attack on Chinese dentists in Karachi’s Saddar

In its statement today, the CTD said it thoroughly examined the footprint of the terrorists with the assistance of intelligence officials and analysed the footage of closed-circuit TV cameras installed at the crime scene.

“In the latest development, CTD team managed to the trace terrorist, identified as Waqar Khushik, with the help of advanced technology and informants and subsequently arrested him,” the statement added.

The CTD also claimed to have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

It said the suspect was assigned the task by a man named Zulfikar Khaskheli, adding that the teams had been constituted to apprehend accomplices of the suspect.

The arrested suspect is currently being interrogated while investigators are collecting relevant information about him from different police stations, the statement said.

