Four FWO men hurt in North Waziristan suicide bombing

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 08:00am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Four personnel of Frontier Works Organisation, a subsidiary of the army, were wounded in a suicide blast in North Waziristan district.

Two of them were critically injured in the attack that took place in the Spinwam area of the volatile district, officials said.

According to reports, a suicide bomber, apparently in his teens, covering himself with a blanket came close to the FWO vehicle and detonated explosives. Four personnel injured in the blast were identified as Sepoy Ashiq Hussain, Sepoy Mohammad Hussain, Sepoy Mohammad Zubair and Sepoy Mohammad Aqeel. They were shifted to CMH Bannu.

One terrorist killed in Khyber district: ISPR

Meanwhile, security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in Shalobar area of Khyber district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Weapon and ammunition were seized from the terrorist, who remained actively involved in activities against security forces, it added.

Earlier on Friday, a soldier embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack originated from across the Afghan border, according to ISPR.

It said terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel sector of North Waziristan District on Friday. Troops responded in a befitting manner. During the exchange of fire, one soldier Waqar Ali, 32, embraced Shahadat. He was a resident of resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi.

The ISPR said Pakistan had consistently been requesting Afghanis­tan to ensure effective border management. The official statement added that Islamabad strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

