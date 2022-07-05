DAWN.COM Logo

10 soldiers injured in North Waziristan suicide attack

Published July 5, 2022 - Updated July 5, 2022

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: At least 10 security personnel were injured, three of them seriously, when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Officials said the convoy was going from Mirali to Miramshah, the district headquarters, when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up near one of the vehicles. The attack was carried out near Khadi market in Mirali.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan confirmed the suicide attack on the convoy, saying 10 security personnel were wounded.

Earlier, a police official said 15 personnel were injured in the attack.

Sources said three personnel were seriously wounded and shifted to a military hospital in Bannu garrison.

Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was in progress. Residents said Mirali-Miramshah road had been closed for traffic. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Inter-Services Public Relations did not issue any statement on the incident.

This was the second suicide attack on the security forces during the last one month. A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle had attacked a convoy of security forces in the Razmak area of North Waziristan on May 30, injuring two soldiers and two children.

The attack occurred when the government was holding talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan which had declared a ceasefire for an indefinite period.

On Saturday, law enforcers had exchanged fire with terrorists of the militant Islamic State group in Ghulam Khan area of the district, in which three terrorists were killed.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2022

