DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 24, 2022

Punjab Assembly speaker prorogues long session, convenes another

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 10:09am

LAHORE: In a smart move, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Sunday prorogued the 41st session of the house continuing for over four months only to convene the next session on an unusual requisition by the treasury members.

The step has apparently been taken to scuttle criticism of the extraordinary long 41st session that had begun on June 15, when Parvez Elahi was the speaker.

He was elected as chief minister and the custodian of the house was also replaced but the incumbent government never thought of putting it off, though sittings of the houses were held after a break of weeks.

Opposition believed that as the governor may not ask Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to take a vote of confidence when the house is not in session, therefore, the government is prolonging the session even though it lacked any worthwhile business.

However, in the wake of raising of eyebrows by many on the unusual long session, the speaker, who had originally convened the meeting, caught the opposition (and of course the governor) off guard by dismissing the session for an indefinite period on Sunday, while calling a new meeting, 42nd, immediately on a requisition by the ruling alliance of PTI and PML-Q.

Usually the opposition requisitions an assembly session by getting signatures of one-fourth members of the house on the application. While the government calls a meeting of the house through the governor on a summary moved by the Law Department, or the speaker has the powers to convene a sitting.

Meanwhile, Speaker Sibtain Khan has notified Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as the opposition leader in the house. The office was lying vacant since the Parvez Elahi government took charge in the month of July through a Supreme Court verdict.

Hamza was opposition leader when PTI’s Usman Buzdar was the chief minister.

However, when Mr Buzdar resigned amid political turmoil in March this year, Hamza became the chief minister in the ensuing polls only to be deposed through an apex court order that declared that the votes of those MPAs who used their right to franchise against the party lines would not be counted.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Growing alienation
Updated 24 Oct, 2022

Growing alienation

BALOCHISTAN’S agony has once again been laid bare before Pakistan’s elected representatives. Akhtar Mengal, who...
No more Panadol
24 Oct, 2022

No more Panadol

WHAT is worse? That a patient is able to purchase an essential medicine any time, even at a somewhat higher price, ...
Dementia plan
24 Oct, 2022

Dementia plan

THE launch of a new plan by the Punjab government to identify and treat dementia patients is a welcome step. It is a...
FATF exit
Updated 23 Oct, 2022

FATF exit

AFTER nearly four-and-a-half years of trials and tribulations, Pakistan has finally exited the FATF’s so-called...
New Sindh LG law
23 Oct, 2022

New Sindh LG law

THE Sindh information minister’s recent revelation that the PPP-led provincial administration is willing to amend...
Tragic apathy
23 Oct, 2022

Tragic apathy

A RECENT, deeply troubling story from Lahore about a two-year-old suffering from severe burns who was denied...