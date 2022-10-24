DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 24, 2022

China, India contest going to be important in shifting world: activist

Irfan Aslam Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 09:06am

LAHORE: Dr Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, a human rights activist from Sri Lanka, says the centre of the world is shifting from Europe and North America to the East and the competition between China and India is going to be very important in the future.

He said India had been a longstanding democracy while China was a totalitarian and authoritarian state that had just given its president another term in office.

“What is the future going to be in terms of this competition? Whether India is going to be an example of liberalism, democracy and tolerance or China is going to be more prominent in terms of authoritarianism or whether they would be going to be more like each other, meaning India will become more authoritarianism while China is going to be more democratic?.”

Saravanamuttu was speaking at the Asma Jahangir Conference in a session, titled “Democracy and human rights in south asian: current challenges and future opportunities”. He said a certain level of democracy and human rights should be maintained in our societies. He termed democracy and human rights integral to each other and we could not have democracy without human rights and vice versa.

“Most of our societies have been organised around the principle of diversity because at the end of the day the society is made up of various peoples. Now the majoritarianism is trying to come up with one country, one law argument, which obliterates the notion of diversity. One country, one law may appeal to some people is a way in which majoritarianism asserts itself,” Mr Saravanamuttu said.

Rita Manchanda, Indian human rights activist, said, “The world is changing and there is realignment and confusion at the global level. Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar last week used a phrase that what is happening between India and China makes it all the more important that we engage with our peripheries. Periphery is a pejorative and imperial term used by the British.”

She wondered what the minister meant by periphery, whether he meant Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal or Bhutan or Afghanistan.

Ms Manchanda said India was important in the region due to its land mass and resources and it had certain responsibilities. However, many in Nepal and even in Sri Lanka consider India responsible for their problems.

“There is a situation of great flux (in the world). In the foreign offices of our countries, some rethinking is going on. South Asia has become extremely important for the international community.” She termed India among the ascendant powers which need engagements with their neighbours to secure geopolitical interests. She underlined the importance of more engagement of civil society in South Asian countries.

Sushil Raj Pyakurel, the former commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Nepal, said India and Nepal had open borders and peoples of both the countries were very close to each other. When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was arrested during the Gen Zia regime, he was a journalist and he had entered Pakistan through Wagah border by crossing India but now he had to go to Dubai to take a flight to Pakistan. He took a seven-hour flight which should have taken three hours. “We used to have a direct flight from Kathmandu to Karachi but later India put restrictions.” Mr Sushil stressed more people-to-people contacts.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 09:11am
India's economic progress under Mr. Modi's leadership is unstoppable. India will leap from 5th position to 3rd position beating Germany and Japan in the next year or so.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 24, 2022 09:49am
Soon india will be the third largest economy and China will continue to be a paper tiger with satellite states that have no self esteem.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Growing alienation
Updated 24 Oct, 2022

Growing alienation

BALOCHISTAN’S agony has once again been laid bare before Pakistan’s elected representatives. Akhtar Mengal, who...
No more Panadol
24 Oct, 2022

No more Panadol

WHAT is worse? That a patient is able to purchase an essential medicine any time, even at a somewhat higher price, ...
Dementia plan
24 Oct, 2022

Dementia plan

THE launch of a new plan by the Punjab government to identify and treat dementia patients is a welcome step. It is a...
FATF exit
Updated 23 Oct, 2022

FATF exit

AFTER nearly four-and-a-half years of trials and tribulations, Pakistan has finally exited the FATF’s so-called...
New Sindh LG law
23 Oct, 2022

New Sindh LG law

THE Sindh information minister’s recent revelation that the PPP-led provincial administration is willing to amend...
Tragic apathy
23 Oct, 2022

Tragic apathy

A RECENT, deeply troubling story from Lahore about a two-year-old suffering from severe burns who was denied...