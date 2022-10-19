DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 19, 2022

T20 World Cup: Curtis Campher's heroics keep Ireland in contention for Super 12 stage

Reuters Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 01:37pm
Ireland's Curtis Campher celebrates victory during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Ireland and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 19, 2022. — AFP
Ireland's Curtis Campher celebrates victory during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Ireland and Scotland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 19, 2022. — AFP

Ireland's Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined in an unbroken 119-run stand to take their side to an unlikely six-wicket win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup win in Hobart and keep them in the hunt to qualify for the Super 12 phase.

The Irish looked headed for a second straight defeat in Group B when they were reduced to 61-4 in the 10th over chasing a daunting 177-run target to stay alive in the tournament before Campher and Dockrell came together at the crease.

Campher, who also picked up two wickets for nine runs with the ball, smashed an unbeaten 72 off 32 balls while Dockrell stayed for 39 not out as Ireland turned the match on its head to bring up victory with an over to spare.

A sparkling 86 from opener Michael Jones helped Scotland post 176-5 after they won the toss and chose to bat first.

After humbling two-time champions West Indies in their opening match, Scotland made a shaky start against the Irish but a 77-run third-wicket stand between Jones and captain Richie Berrington helped them lay the foundation.

Jones hit six fours and four sixes in his 55-ball knock while Berrington made 37 to lay the foundation for the late assault which fetched the Scots 54 runs in the last five overs.

In the day's second match, the West Indies will look to resurrect their campaign with a win against Zimbabwe with the four teams vying for the two spots from the group for the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 19, 2022 01:38pm
Well played Ireland. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blurred lines
19 Oct, 2022

Blurred lines

IN a ‘normal’ democracy, fair and transparent elections can neutralise pre-poll bellicosity and smooth the way...
Postponed again
Updated 19 Oct, 2022

Postponed again

THE people of Karachi, unfortunately, will be deprived of an elected local government for the foreseeable future....
Crime-fighting app
19 Oct, 2022

Crime-fighting app

IT is welcome to note that the Sindh police are opting for modern technology in order to address the epidemic of...
Imran’s victory
Updated 18 Oct, 2022

Imran’s victory

THE voters have sent their message through the ballot box, and it appears that the majority is still with Imran ...
Looming wheat crisis
18 Oct, 2022

Looming wheat crisis

BAD policy choices from the past have trampled out a pathway through the country’s golden wheat fields that takes...
Promising performance
18 Oct, 2022

Promising performance

IT was a loss by the narrowest of margins which ended Pakistan’s inspiring run at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup. A...