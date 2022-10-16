DAWN.COM Logo

Early hearing of contempt plea against Imran sought

Nasir Iqbal Published October 16, 2022 Updated October 16, 2022 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday moved a request before the Supreme Court for early hearing of its contempt of court petition as well as the plea seeking a restraining order for former prime minister Imran Khan against creating a perceived law and order situation through his long march to the capital’s D-Chowk.

Moved through Advocate on Record Anis Muhammad Shahzad on behalf of the Interior Ministry, the application requested the top court to hear the matter preferably from the week commencing Monday.

The contempt of court petition was filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly flouting the Supreme Court’s May 25 order by recalling how the court had ordered the PTI to hold a gathering at the ground located between sectors H-9 and G-9 in view of the categorical assurances on behalf of the party’s top leadership and counsel that their rally would not cause any inconvenience to the public and citizenry or blockage of the Srinagar Highway and that it would be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner.

Despite these assurances, the PTI’s top leadership, by acting in blatant disregard for the court directions, exhorted its supporters to reach D-Chowk, falsely professing that the court had allowed the march without any conditions.

The contempt petition pleaded for the implementation of the apex court order for the protection of fundamental rights of the public at large, particularly the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The plea seeking a restraining order claimed the tone and tenor adopted by the PTI chairman in his speeches against the incumbent rulers and state institutions was “highly inflammatory”, aimed at encouraging distrust and contempt and instigating revolt.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2022

