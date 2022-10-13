DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 13, 2022

17 flood-hit people killed in bus inferno near Sindh's Nooriabad town

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 09:02am
PEOPLE gather around the wreckage of the bus.—Umair Ali
PEOPLE gather around the wreckage of the bus.—Umair Ali

HYDERABAD: At least 17 passengers, including 13 children, were burnt to death when an air-conditioned coach caught fire near the Nooriabad police station on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased hailed from the same family and had moved to Karachi from Khairpur Nathan Shah, located in Dadu district, in August after floods inundated the area.

They were returning to the town following reports that floodwaters had rece­ded, when the air conditioning system of their coach developed a fault and cau­sed a fire, which engulfed the vehicle (LRT 4707).

According to the police, rescue work was underway. Firefighters had rushed to the scene of the tragedy to put out the flames. People from nearby localities also gathered to help with the rescue efforts.

Family was returning home after hearing of receding waters

DSP Nooriabad Wajid Thaheem confirmed to Dawn that 17 bodies had been retrieved, 13 of whom were children. The other deceased included two men and as many women.

SHO Nooriabad Hashim Brohi said 15 passengers with minor injuries were shifted to Liaquat Unive­r­sity Hospital Jamshoro and hospitals in No­­oriabad and Kotri.

Another report indicated the deceased were residents of Larkana.

According to SSP Jam­shoro Javed Baloch, the de­­c­eased belonged to the Mu­­ghairi community and were returning to Khairpur Na­­than Shah following reports that floodwaters had receded from their area.

Edhi volunteers had rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work. It was learnt that some passengers were able to smash the windowpanes and jumped out of the bus. But their number could not be known.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Mohammad Sohail Rajput directed the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro to submit a detailed report of the incident.

A report has also been sought from the transport secretary about the fitness of the coach.

Qurban Ali Khushik in Dadu also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2022

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
IFTIKHAR
Oct 13, 2022 09:10am
NO NHA ??
Reply Recommend 0
IFTIKHAR
Oct 13, 2022 09:36am
In Sindh a Short Video is to be shown how to escape a burning coach. Its the forth/fifth incident
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Oct 13, 2022 09:36am
Why so many deaths? The bus didn’t go off the road into a ravine. Why can’t people smash windows to escape? We’re the windows have bars on them? When the bus caught fire, why was it not evacuated immediately? So many questions to ask the driver.
Reply Recommend 0
Tragic
Oct 13, 2022 09:48am
very sad. Punish the authorities which were responsible to check fitness / roadworthiness of vehicles.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political vendetta
13 Oct, 2022

Political vendetta

THERE is little hope for the future if we must insist on remaining hung up on the past. The pound of flesh taken ...
Anti-militancy protests
Updated 13 Oct, 2022

Anti-militancy protests

Attempts to differentiate between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban will do little to bring peace to KP.
ECP’s welcome decision
13 Oct, 2022

ECP’s welcome decision

ELECTIONS are an essential feature of democracy. There have been several recent examples where countries with strong...
Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...