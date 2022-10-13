17 flood-hit people killed in bus inferno near Sindh's Nooriabad town

HYDERABAD: At least 17 passengers, including 13 children, were burnt to death when an air-conditioned coach caught fire near the Nooriabad police station on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased hailed from the same family and had moved to Karachi from Khairpur Nathan Shah, located in Dadu district, in August after floods inundated the area.

They were returning to the town following reports that floodwaters had rece­ded, when the air conditioning system of their coach developed a fault and cau­sed a fire, which engulfed the vehicle (LRT 4707).

According to the police, rescue work was underway. Firefighters had rushed to the scene of the tragedy to put out the flames. People from nearby localities also gathered to help with the rescue efforts.

Family was returning home after hearing of receding waters

DSP Nooriabad Wajid Thaheem confirmed to Dawn that 17 bodies had been retrieved, 13 of whom were children. The other deceased included two men and as many women.

SHO Nooriabad Hashim Brohi said 15 passengers with minor injuries were shifted to Liaquat Unive­r­sity Hospital Jamshoro and hospitals in No­­oriabad and Kotri.

Another report indicated the deceased were residents of Larkana.

According to SSP Jam­shoro Javed Baloch, the de­­c­eased belonged to the Mu­­ghairi community and were returning to Khairpur Na­­than Shah following reports that floodwaters had receded from their area.

Edhi volunteers had rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work. It was learnt that some passengers were able to smash the windowpanes and jumped out of the bus. But their number could not be known.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Mohammad Sohail Rajput directed the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro to submit a detailed report of the incident.

A report has also been sought from the transport secretary about the fitness of the coach.

Qurban Ali Khushik in Dadu also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2022