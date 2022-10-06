11 killed, 13 injured in bus-truck collision on Indus Highway

At least eleven people were killed and 13 others were injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck on Indus Highway in the Manjhand area of Sindh’s Jamshoro district on Thursday.

Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javed Baloch told Dawn.com that the bus was travelling from Bahawalpur to Karachi.

He added that the bus collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction near Thori Phatak in Manjhand. The SSP said the deceased included two children, three women and six men.

People and rescue workers stand near a mangled passenger bus after an accident between a bus and truck near Thori Phatak on Indus Highway on Thursday. — Photo by Umair Ali

Edhi officials said the injured and the bodies had been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

No details were immediately available about the cause of the accident.

People and rescue workers stand near a damaged passenger bus after an accident between a bus and truck near Thori Phatak on Indus Highway on Thursday. — Photo by Umair Ali

On August 16, two deadly bus accidents in the province had claimed a total of 28 lives and left several injured.

Twenty people were killed when a passenger bus, travelling from Lahore to Karachi, had collided with an oil tanker near the Jalal­pur Pirwala interchange on Multan-Sukkur Motor­way (M-5). Six others had sustained burn injuries in the accident.

Relatives of the deceased persons mourn the demise of their loved ones in the accident at Civil Hospital on Thursday. — Photo by Umair Ali

Later the same day, a passenger bus had plunged into a ditch near Rohri on the National Highway N-5, as a result of which eight people were killed and 32 were injured.