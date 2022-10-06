DAWN.COM Logo

11 killed, 13 injured in bus-truck collision on Indus Highway

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 04:48pm
<p>People photographed near a wrecked bus on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro after it collided with a truck on Thursday morning. — Photo by Umair Ali</p>

People photographed near a wrecked bus on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro after it collided with a truck on Thursday morning. — Photo by Umair Ali

At least eleven people were killed and 13 others were injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck on Indus Highway in the Manjhand area of Sindh’s Jamshoro district on Thursday.

Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javed Baloch told Dawn.com that the bus was travelling from Bahawalpur to Karachi.

He added that the bus collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction near Thori Phatak in Manjhand. The SSP said the deceased included two children, three women and six men.

People and rescue workers stand near a mangled passenger bus after an accident between a bus and truck near Thori Phatak on Indus Highway on Thursday. — Photo by Umair Ali
People and rescue workers stand near a mangled passenger bus after an accident between a bus and truck near Thori Phatak on Indus Highway on Thursday. — Photo by Umair Ali

Edhi officials said the injured and the bodies had been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

No details were immediately available about the cause of the accident.

People and rescue workers stand near a damaged passenger bus after an accident between a bus and truck near Thori Phatak on Indus Highway on Thursday. — Photo by Umair Ali
People and rescue workers stand near a damaged passenger bus after an accident between a bus and truck near Thori Phatak on Indus Highway on Thursday. — Photo by Umair Ali

On August 16, two deadly bus accidents in the province had claimed a total of 28 lives and left several injured.

Twenty people were killed when a passenger bus, travelling from Lahore to Karachi, had collided with an oil tanker near the Jalal­pur Pirwala interchange on Multan-Sukkur Motor­way (M-5). Six others had sustained burn injuries in the accident.

Relatives of the deceased persons mourn the demise of their loved ones in the accident at Civil Hospital on Thursday. — Photo by Umair Ali
Relatives of the deceased persons mourn the demise of their loved ones in the accident at Civil Hospital on Thursday. — Photo by Umair Ali

Later the same day, a passenger bus had plunged into a ditch near Rohri on the National Highway N-5, as a result of which eight people were killed and 32 were injured.

Comments (7)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 01:05pm
What a gruesome, grisly, gigantic, grim, ghastly, grave, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 06, 2022 01:14pm
Why deadly accidents are frequently occurring now a days?Traffic control system is becoming very poor?
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Oct 06, 2022 01:22pm
Speed and more speed.. rip what a sad story
Reply Recommend 0
HumaNa
Oct 06, 2022 03:28pm
@Zelfour ali, everyone is busy getting aid in the name of floods. What traffic control anyway!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Oct 06, 2022 06:26pm
Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun
Reply Recommend 0
Just@Man
Oct 06, 2022 06:58pm
Just a sad state of affairs across the globe. Sorry for the victims
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 06, 2022 09:15pm
Ignorant and illiterate drivers are the main reasons for these accidents. We have no checks how these drivers get their licenses. Sad news.?
Reply Recommend 0

