DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 12, 2022

Dar to have receptive audience at lenders’ moot

Anwar Iqbal Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 08:41am

WASHINGTON: Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar will find a receptive audience at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when he joins their annual meetings on Wednesday.

The IMF has approved $77 billion in financing facilities for 10 troubled economies, including Pakistan’s, since the start of the Ukraine war on Feb 24, a London-based research firm, Tellimer reported.

The annual meetings that started on Monday, include talks on a number of emerging markets squeezed by rising inflation, borrowing costs and the global economic crunch.

Pakistan faces most of these challenges. Last week, credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded Pakistan’s rating to Caa1 from B3 due to increased risks to debt sustainability after the floods.

Last week, the World Bank rep­orted that Pakistan’s economy could grow by only 2 per cent in the current fiscal year ending June 2023.

Before leaving for Washington for the meetings, the finance minister told reporters in Islamabad on Monday that Pakistan will not seek debt restructuring from Paris Club creditor nations and it “will fulfill all sovereign [debt] commitments”.

The World Bank Group president warned at an opening meeting that currency depreciation was pushing up the debt levels for countries like Pakistan, making them “more and more burdensome.”

IMF MD Krista­lina Georgieva described climate change as the overarching priority this week as economic policy makers from aro­und the world gathered in Wash­ington for the annual meetings.

“We cannot survive the unabated climate crisis. So, mobilizing today, for a more resilient tomorrow is exactly what we should do,” she said.

“That will be a major conduit for the world putting money into the climate space, because one of the big challenges has been to have projects that are really impactful,” Ms Georgieva added.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 12, 2022 09:29am
Climate change in Pakistan has caused havoc. Millions have been made homeless. Hundreds have been killed. Enormous loss of properties has been caused and millions of animals has been lost in the flood. Climate at IMF meeting will be assertive. Members will give positive consideration to Pakistan problems. It is for us to how prudently use this situation for the benefit of the country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...
Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...