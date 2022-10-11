12 Pak Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

Twelve Pakistan Army major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said those promoted included Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Major General Kashif Nazir.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, who is among those promoted, is presently serving as the ISPR director general. He was appointed to the post in January 2020.

In August, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was appointed the Bahawalpur corps commander after he was replaced by Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat as the new Peshawar corps commander.

Earlier, Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed as the Commander XII Corps (Quetta), replacing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was martyred in a helicopter crash. Lt Gen Ghafoor had previously served as the ISPR head.