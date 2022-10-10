DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 10, 2022

England captain steers clear of controversy after Wade obstruction

Reuters Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 11:35am
<p>Australia’s Matthew Wade obstructs the field as England’s Mark Wood attempts to collect the ball towards the non-strikers end in the series-opening T20 match in Perth on Sunday. — Twitter video screengrab</p>

Australia’s Matthew Wade obstructs the field as England’s Mark Wood attempts to collect the ball towards the non-strikers end in the series-opening T20 match in Perth on Sunday. — Twitter video screengrab

England captain Jos Buttler declined to appeal against Australia’s Matthew Wade for obstructing the field in the series-opening T20 match in Perth on Sunday but said he might be less forgiving in the upcoming World Cup.

The match was delicately poised with Australia needing 39 off 23 balls to win when Wade top-edged a short ball from Mark Wood into his helmet.

The ball careened into the air and Wood ran down to Wade’s end to attempt a catch but the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman stuck an arm out to impede him.

Buttler said he was asked by the on-field umpires whether he intended to appeal but decided to let the moment pass. England went on to win by eight runs.

“They asked if I wanted to appeal and I said ‘no’. I’ve only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on with the game,” Buttler told reporters.

“It was hard because I didn’t know what I was appealing for … I could have asked some of the other boys to see if they had a better view but thought I would get on with the game.”

Asked whether he would appeal for a similar incident at the World Cup, Buttler said: “Maybe.”

Wade was criticised heavily on social media for blocking Wood, and his former test team mate Usman Khawaja said on Twitter: “Can’t believe (England) didn’t appeal.” Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis defended Wade.

“There’s a lot that goes on there when you get hit in the head and you’re running around,” he told reporters.

“You don’t know where the ball is … it is chaos.” Dismissals for obstructing the field are rare in cricket but England all-rounder Ben Stokes fell foul of the rule when he blocked a throw at the stumps from bowler Mitchell Starc in a 2015 ODI against Australia at Lord’s.

Stokes was given out after Wade appealed for his wicket from behind the stumps.

The series moves to Canberra on Wednesday.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ashar
Oct 10, 2022 11:45am
It's Australia....what do you expect!
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 10, 2022 11:52am
Good spirit!
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 10, 2022 11:57am
The English are masters of diplomacy
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.
More leaks
Updated 08 Oct, 2022

More leaks

AFTER a week-long lull, the leaks have started again. Two new recordings surfaced on social media on Friday,...
Subsidy for exporters
08 Oct, 2022

Subsidy for exporters

THE government decision to continue massive electricity subsidies for wealthy textile exporters is but a temporary...
Hindutva unleashed
08 Oct, 2022

Hindutva unleashed

ACROSS India, Hindutva — now supported by the state — is bearing its fangs in ever uglier ways. A few decades...