DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 10, 2022

Rupee continues upward momentum, gains Rs2.22 in interbank trade

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 12:51pm

The rupee continued to show recovery in the interbank market on Monday, extending its gains against the dollar by more than Rs2 in the early morning session.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the dollar was being traded at Rs217.70 around 12:30pm, with the rupee appreciating Rs2.22, or one per cent, against the last session’s close of Rs219.92.

FAP Chairperson Malik Bostan attributed the rupee’s gains to exporters “bringing their proceeds into the country at a rapid pace”. This, he explained, was causing a decline in the dollar’s demand.

He also called for the dismissal of higher-ups at banks involved in the manipulation of the exchange rate and suggested that heavy fines be imposed on such banks.

“The record of their transactions should be checked and a fine of double the amount of profit they have earned should be imposed so that satta bazi (speculation) can be prevented in the future,” he said.

Moreover, the FAP chairperson foresaw the rupee making further gains in the future, expecting the interest rate to remain stable or reduce.

The State Bank of Pakistan is expected to announce the new monetary policy today.

This will be the first monetary policy since the appointment of Ishaq Dar as the country’s new finance czar last month and Jameel Ahmed as the central bank’s new governor in August.

According to a Dawn report, the financial sector is not expecting any change in the interest rate given unprecedented inflationary pressures.

When Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer was asked about the rupee’s appreciation, he had similar insights as Bostan.

“Since the PKR is appreciating, importers are delaying the payment and exporters are in a rush to realise forward proceeds,” he said.

‘Not viable to drag dollar down to Rs200’

Muhammad Faisal of Tresmark, a terminal that tracks the global currency market, predicted that “we [will] continue to see the rupee strengthen to the level of Rs210 per dollar”.

“While the momentum could take USD lower, to Rs200, anything below Rs210 will start hurting exports substantially,” he warned, adding that giving a free subsidy to importers through cheap dollars would add to the country’s economic woes.

“So while the rupee can be shepherded to Rs200 level, economically, it may not be viable, especially against the backdrop of regional currencies making all-time lows,” he explained.

Days after Dar was appointed the finance minister, he said the “actual value of the Pakistani rupee is less than 200 against the dollar” and vowed to bring it down.

Last week, he also insisted that the rupee’s appreciation had occurred without him even doing anything.

“I want to clarify that I can genuinely prove that its (dollar) actual value is below Rs200,” he said during a media talk on October 6.

In his previous stint as the finance czar from 2013 to 2017, Dar used the central bank to pump dollars into the market with the aim to keep the greenback’s value artificially around Rs90.

More to follow

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahsan Gul
Oct 10, 2022 10:55am
Yes, this is DAR’s magic being played with the help of foreign banks to show PKR strength. All fake and deception for the illiterate Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Oct 10, 2022 11:09am
Good news. Hoping for stability ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 10, 2022 11:12am
Economy is coming back on track!
Reply Recommend 0
zuk
Oct 10, 2022 11:18am
"Satta Bazi" should only be domain of Exchange Companies and banks should not be involved in it. Current "Satta Bazi" of some banks by running hundreds of million dollars short position in violation of SBP rules and connivance of SBP should also not be discussed as its being done under direct instructions of new Finance Minister to artificially prop up Rupee to satisfy his ego and political goals.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 10, 2022 11:22am
For some people everything is a conspiracy
Reply Recommend 0
Son of Bimran
Oct 10, 2022 11:25am
Imprison Imran forever for Pakistan to prosper
Reply Recommend 0
Son of Bimran
Oct 10, 2022 11:28am
IKnomix is buried deep. Alhamdulillah
Reply Recommend 0
Son of Bimran
Oct 10, 2022 11:30am
Three and half years of insanity and stupidity has come to an end
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 10, 2022 11:31am
Keep an eye on depleting foreign reserves as well. Throwing precious dollars in market is a very bad move. Without any improvement in economic indicators, this is all false and will put the economy in further damaged state.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Oct 10, 2022 11:31am
Dar is patriotic and professional. Rupee's strength means, stability in economy. Bravo!
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 10, 2022 11:57am
@Ahsan Gul, doesnt matter. At least he is doing something.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Oct 10, 2022 11:57am
Thanks dar sir. Finally we got rid of this PTI useless economic policies
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Oct 10, 2022 12:10pm
The sobs and cries of PTI fanboys are heart-shattering.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 10, 2022 01:00pm
Have we given Moody’s a befitting reply yet?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 10, 2022 01:00pm
Economy is booming. wow.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 10, 2022 01:00pm
for a week or two just a joke with the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 10, 2022 01:04pm
Dar the great!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.
More leaks
Updated 08 Oct, 2022

More leaks

AFTER a week-long lull, the leaks have started again. Two new recordings surfaced on social media on Friday,...
Subsidy for exporters
08 Oct, 2022

Subsidy for exporters

THE government decision to continue massive electricity subsidies for wealthy textile exporters is but a temporary...
Hindutva unleashed
08 Oct, 2022

Hindutva unleashed

ACROSS India, Hindutva — now supported by the state — is bearing its fangs in ever uglier ways. A few decades...