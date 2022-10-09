DAWN.COM Logo

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins second Formula One title

Reuters Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 02:26pm
<p>Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022. Red Bull team celebrate the win of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and second placed finish of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. —Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022. Red Bull team celebrate the win of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and second placed finish of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. —Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc collected a five-second post-race penalty at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for cutting the final chicane while defending from the Mexican on the last lap.

Immediate confusion ensued over whether full points had been awarded after the shortened rain-hit race and whther the title would go down to the US Grand Prix on Oct. 23, but the FIA governing body confirmed the title was won.

“It’s a crazy feeling because I didn’t expect it when I crossed the line,” said Verstappen of his second successive crown.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race Pool via REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race Pool via REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Last year, Verstappen snatched the world championship away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP. Mercedes filed two protests after the race.

“It’s just insane, I mean, my goal when I was little was to become a Formula One driver and to go for wins, to be on the podium,” Verstappen had said then. “When they play the national anthem, you want it to be yours and when you stand here and they tell you that you are the world champion, it’s something incredible and special.”

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 09, 2022 02:55pm
Great move and excellent news for Formula One fans, friends, supporters, sponsors, participants, judges, backers and admirers. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
