Imran opposes move to ban expats from joining parties

Iftikhar A. Khan Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 08:12am
PTI chief Imran Khan speaks to reporters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House on Thursday. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
PTI chief Imran Khan speaks to reporters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House on Thursday. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan on Thurs­day opposed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) proposed amendment to a law that will bar dual nationals from joining a political party.

Rejecting what he called a “PTI-specific draft amen­d­ment,” Mr Khan said overseas Pakistanis are as loyal to the country as other Pakistanis.

Meeting a select group of reporters here Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Mr Khan said his party will also consider challenging the changes in a court of law.

Under the proposed ame­n­d­ment to Rule 157(2) of Election Rules, the party head will be bound to provide a certificate that the list of two thousand members, provided with registration documents, does not include any individual who was a dual national, resident of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan or involved in any financial irregularity and anti-state activities.

Flanked by party leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaud­hry and Shibli Faraz, Mr Khan predicted that the country’s politics will “change massively” following the upcoming general elections, which he said his party will sweep despite political engineering.

Sindh will witness the biggest revolution as a PPP victory was impossible this time around, he said.

He claimed that the public support for PTI was so huge that manipulation of election results would not be possible.

“To rig the forthcoming elections, one would need political engineering of such a degree that the system would collapse as it would not be able to sustain it.”

Reiterating his allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Mr Khan said his party was ready to take part in elections held under the present election commission, but said Mr Raja had no moral ground to hold the office after the audio leaks from the Prime Minister’s House.

He said in one of the clips, the CEC could be heard taking instructions from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“The CEC [Mr Raja] undertook an exercise for delimitation of constituencies in consultation with PML-N,” Mr Khan claimed.

Asked what was his expectation with regard to various cases against him pending with the ECP, he said he was sure the decision would be against him as the ECP chief “was being used as a tool.”

He also censured the ECP for not hearing foreign funding cases against PTI, PML-N and PPP together.

Talking about his plans to march on Islamabad, Mr Khan said it will be “the largest-ever gathering in the country’s political history”.

Referring to the possibility of government’s action to stop the march, he said the centre’s plan to stop marchers was known to all but his plan to counter the move was known to only a few.

He also defended his actions to purchase gifts from Toshakhana, saying that whatever he did was strictly within the ambit of the law and demanded open hearing of the case against him.

He, however, claimed that former president Asif Zardari bought three luxury vehicles while former premier Nawaz Sharif took home a luxury Mercedes car from Toshakhana, which he claimed was a “flagrant violation of the rules” as the two leaders paid a negligible amount.

Replying to another question, Mr Khan said the process to appoint the CEC, National Accountability Bureau chairman and caretaker government was flawed and needed to be replaced with a merit-based mechanism.

Meanwhile, the ECP has reacted strongly to the allegations levelled by Mr Khan and called them “baseless and a pack of lies”.

In a statement, ECP’s spokesperson Haroon Shinwari “outrightly” rejected the allegations against the commission and the CEC.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2022

Comments (21)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MOAZ
Oct 07, 2022 08:15am
CECP is the puppet of corrupt Sharif's and their handlers
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Oct 07, 2022 08:25am
Don't worry about expects. Dual citizens have sufficient rights to work, education,health and social activities in their new country. Those expects who want to join PTI they are only trouble makers.
Reply Recommend 0
Robin Mitha
Oct 07, 2022 08:26am
Pakistan should end the controversy by ammending the constitution and not allowing Pakistanis to hold dual nationality . This would not be strange as there are other countries too that dont allow dual nationality, Singapore being one such example.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 07, 2022 08:27am
" ... or involved in any financial irregularity and anti-state activities. .. " should disqualify most PDM people.
Reply Recommend 0
Falooda
Oct 07, 2022 08:30am
As an expat myself, I personally think dual nationals should not be allowed to join any party or hold any government office- they must renounce their foreign citizenship first. But expats must be allowed to vote. Should be provided with opportunities to help in other ways.
Reply Recommend 0
Kala Chasma Khan
Oct 07, 2022 08:33am
So what he is saying is that PTI in reality is truly 'imported' party??
Reply Recommend 0
Sayena
Oct 07, 2022 08:35am
PTI is the real imported party. Imran has all his kids and friends and ex-wives living abroad. He lived his heydays partying in Europe and will go back once he realised that he can no longer become PM again.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 07, 2022 08:37am
How can person has 2 nationalities be loyal to the country his only interest is monetary and secure environment . If peroson is so loyal to Pakistan why did he move abroad obviously purely monetary and better life style.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 07, 2022 08:38am
Its the right move.Expats dont know whats happening in the country .They shohld not have the right to decide the fate of 200 million people.I am an expat too .And yes the money we send back is not for the public its for our families so lets not say that we run pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sabah
Oct 07, 2022 08:52am
Dual nationals should not be allowed any government position in principle. Irrespective which party. As a citizen of this country I cannot trust those who have pledged allegiance to another country to hold positions of influence.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 07, 2022 08:55am
Majority of the expats from USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Thorise Moneylaunderki
Oct 07, 2022 09:02am
Only country in the world where the exNSA, with access to all state secrets, holds a green card of US!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 07, 2022 09:04am
Under the oath of allegiance, a dual national is suppose to take up arms against its mother country, therfore, under prevailing rules of land as stipulated in Constitution of Pakistan, a dual national neither can join any political party, nor can he become a member of the Parliament. As regards to the appointments of dual nationals as SAPM and advisors are concerned their appointments made during PTI government led by Imran Khan were illegal. Shahbaz Gill's case is an example for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 07, 2022 09:04am
Of course, he is opposed. The man who called PDM as the government installed by USA, he certainly likes to get unaccounted money from expats and dual citizens. As the name implies, dual citizens have divided loyalties.
Reply Recommend 0
Gal Wadh Gayi
Oct 07, 2022 09:08am
But didn't Imran Khan want all his party mates to burn all bridges to show loyalty to country before joining PTI???
Reply Recommend 0
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Oct 07, 2022 09:14am
Too little too late…. This should have been done a long time ago!
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Oct 07, 2022 09:15am
@Falooda, an ex-pat can be made to pay in advance $25,000.00 to vote, will bring in FX and free lunches
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2022 09:40am
Yes, we know why IK opposes the change to the law. IK is Master of Foreign fund scandal.
Reply Recommend 0
Arfan qasim
Oct 07, 2022 09:59am
Why should not expats have voting rights, our money is good for Pakistan s economy ;then we should have a right to vote, in deciding which crooks steal the nation s money.
Reply Recommend 0
javed
Oct 07, 2022 10:32am
Nawaz is a expat, if can political party then...
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Oct 07, 2022 10:53am
Expats should be allowed if they file tax in Pakistan as per tax treaty with the country in which they are residing. There should be no relaxation for tax evaders.
Reply Recommend 0

