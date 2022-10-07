Temperature in Karachi may rise to 40°C

KARACHI: Weather in the city and its suburbs is likely to turn dry and hotter from Friday onwards, says the Met department.

According to the department, the maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to range between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius on Friday and 38-40 degrees Celsius from Oct 8 till 10th.

The hot weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province.

“The region is likely to turn warmer under the influence of a low-pressure prevailing over south India,” explained chief met Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, adding that the system would also block sea breeze.

The maximum temperature recorded in Karachi on Thursday was 36.5 degrees Celsius with 56 per cent relative humidity.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2022