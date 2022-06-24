Showers fail to improve Karachi's weather

KARACHI: Hot desert winds took over the city on Thursday causing a spike in temperature which rose to 40 degrees Celsius with 53 per cent relative humidity.

A day earlier, the city had experienced a sudden and brief, but strong spell of showers that claimed four lives, apart from causing serious civic problems.

“Whenever a low pressure system builds up or culminates, it is followed by hot weather as dry winds fill the vacuum,” explained Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, adding that northeasterly winds blocked the southwesterly sea breeze which led to an increase in temperature. The sea breeze was restored by 4pm.

“The weather will remain hot and humid on Friday and is likely to improve by Saturday.”

Meanwhile, the met department in its daily forecast has predicted isolated dust/thunderstorms in Umarkot, Tharparker, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas districts.

“Hot/very hot weather is likely to return to central and upper Sindh from 24 June onwards with daytime maximum temperature expected to remain between 46-48°C in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot and Nawabshah districts,” the department stated in its advisory.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 36°C and 38°C on Friday.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2022