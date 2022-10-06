DAWN.COM Logo

By God, Imran Khan is a ‘fraud’, says PM Shehbaz

Dawn.com Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 07:34pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday fired broadsides at PTI chief Imran Khan, calling him a “fraudster” and the “biggest liar in Pakistan’s history”.

The premier was flanked by government officials Marriyum Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar and Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. He said that Imran and his supporters were trying to turn Pakistan’s donors against the government via social media tactics.

“I’m finally saying this today that the entire opposition has been vindicated by God. And Imran Khan — who lies day and night — is a fraudster […] he had isolated the nation and played with it. He attacked the army and tried to create divisions.”

Shehbaz added that the government wanted to keep Imran’s “true face” in front of the nation. “The decision will be taken by you through the vote.”

At the outset of the press conference, PM Shehbaz recalled the events of April 3 — the day the no-confidence motion was submitted against then-prime minister Imran in the National Assembly (NA).

“I just want to tell you what happened that day. Before the voting [of the no-trust vote], the information minister at that time (Fawad Chaudhry) stood up and read a statement saying that a conspiracy was devised against the government […] its links were with a foreign power and the opposition has brought this motion.

“Subsequently, [former NA] deputy speaker Qasim Suri read a written statement in which he rejected the no-confidence motion on the basis of the conspiracy story […] without asking us,” Shehbaz said.

Within no time, he went on, Imran came on television and announced the dissolution of NA. “Twenty minutes later, the president approved the summary.”

This was the basis of the conspiracy that Imran has been playing along with for the past five months and wasting the nation’s time, PM Shehbaz said. “Due to this game, Pakistan’s relations with the biggest powers of the world have been compromised.”

He recalled that “baseless allegations” were levelled at several government leaders during this time. “You can say whatever you want, but calling someone a traitor […] there is no bigger conspiracy than it.

“On the floor of the NA, I said that if God forbid this conspiracy was proved against me or the coalition, then the nation has the right to hang me.”

But today, Shehbaz contended that links of the so-called conspiracy were connected to Imran and there was solid evidence of it.

Imran’s ‘true face’

Referring to the recently-surfaced audio recordings purportedly featuring Imran and his former federal ministers, the prime minister said that the leaks had revealed Imran’s truth but also clarified that the government had nothing to do with them.

“He can be heard saying that this is a game […] they can be heard saying that minutes of the meeting should be made according to their wish.

“The nation’s trust was played with. The country’s honour was sabotaged in such a manner that no such example is found in history […] this is nothing less than treason,” Shehbaz said, claiming that Imran played a “serious game with the country”.

“Tell me, is there any doubt after this that who was behind the conspiracy?”

The prime minister said that he was “here today to sensitise the nation” against the “biggest liar in the country”, alleging that Imran could sacrifice the country for his personal benefits.

Shehbaz said that two days after the PMO audio leaks, an ambassador from a friendly country came to meet him at the Prime Minister’s Office. “I had some discussion with him after which he highlighted that now no one would feel safe talking at the PMO.”

This, he continued, was not just a huge loss for the government but a loss that the nation would have to bear for decades to come.

‘Cipher can’t be decoded’

In response to a question, the premier said that the cipher — which Imran claims contains details of a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power — can’t be decoded by the government.

“If it is, then all the cables from all embassies can be leaked or stolen,” he reasoned.

Shehbaz reiterated that the prime minister’s copy of the cipher, also referred to as the master copy, had been missing. “Imran himself doesn’t know where it is.

“But his audio leaks have proven that there were four people behind the so-called conspiracy. What other evidence do you need,” he demanded.

The PM also revealed that the cabinet had decided to probe the audio leaks, adding that an investigation into them had already begun. “We will tell the nation [the findings] with complete transparency.”

‘Army chief’s appointment as per Constitution’

The prime minister asserted that the appointment of the next army chief — upcoming in November — will be done as per the Constitution.

“It [the appointment] has a process in the law and Constitution and the decision will be taken according to that.”

In response to a question about some “groups” trying to protect Imran, Shehbaz said that the PTI chief had committed “treason against the land of Pakistan” by inflicting irreparable damage to the nation. “The cabinet had also permitted an inquiry on it.”

“As for the courts, the real question is if the courts are taking decisions based on justice. I think we should try to further make courts independent.

“No one will be allowed to take illegal action or law into their hands,” he added.

bhaRAT©
Oct 06, 2022 04:25pm
Waste of time!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 06, 2022 05:48pm
How your cases dissolve by NAB/ Judiciary and how clean you all came out in 5 months, we all can see how innocent are you and to what level Imran is corrupt and looting money for properties outside country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 06, 2022 05:50pm
Oh really and he is responsible for NAB amendments too. Right? Get ready to face the music.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 05:51pm
You sound worried, get the election done and see who is froud
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 06, 2022 05:51pm
IK is not the one that has cheated and stolen Pakistan’s wealth. Crime Minister should look in the mirror
Reply Recommend 0
NSM
Oct 06, 2022 05:51pm
Look who's saying :)
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ali
Oct 06, 2022 05:52pm
Imported govt under pressure.
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Oct 06, 2022 05:54pm
Shabaaz corrupt Sharif is talking about himself but just using IK’s name.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 06, 2022 05:55pm
He is making fun of himself. No one believes you Mr Shahbaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Oct 06, 2022 05:55pm
And you are an Angel. LOL
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 06, 2022 05:55pm
I really feel sorry for the millions of Pakistani's who have suffered at the hands of this family for decades of lie's, deceit, lack of drive to work for the nation and volumes of fraud for self wealth. If after 30 years they can't make Pakistan great then when will it happen?
Reply Recommend 0
Ajmal
Oct 06, 2022 05:57pm
All those trips to USA and changes in NAB proves that IK is right.You are not doing anything for the poor people of Pakistan. Inflation is a big problem and security is also becoming a problem.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 06, 2022 05:58pm
How is Imran Khan fraud when the tape proves cipher exist when you kept lying saying it never existed for the past months?
Reply Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Oct 06, 2022 06:04pm
Pot calling the kettle black?
Reply Recommend 0
uz
Oct 06, 2022 06:05pm
Has he even heard the audio leak of Imran khan? This guy is really a showman and nothing else
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 06, 2022 06:05pm
He looks worried. His time is up and he knows.That’s why he’s talking something no one would believe.
Reply Recommend 0
Lets Play With it!
Oct 06, 2022 06:07pm
The funniest was when after instructing dumb and dumber to not take US’ name, IK himself clumsily blurts it out and then hilariously tries to cover it up! But still carried on knowing the IQ of his followers!
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 06, 2022 06:07pm
Foolish statement of fraudster and money launderer imported fascist regime PM Shahbaz Sharif .
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Oct 06, 2022 06:26pm
Look who is talking
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Oct 06, 2022 06:28pm
Mr. PM, you had submitted an affidavit that your brother will return in 4 weeks. He hasnt returned in 4 years. After that, the nation doesn’t believe anything you say. Fresh transparent elections now !!
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Oct 06, 2022 06:28pm
Only people this guy is going to fool with his lies is PDM supporters
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Oct 06, 2022 06:29pm
And what are you?
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 06:29pm
Shehbaz Sharif is like Hitler calling the world racist.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Oct 06, 2022 06:31pm
Call the elections, you will find out who is fraud in public’s opinion.
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Oct 06, 2022 06:31pm
And as per Supreme Court judges, he is the head of Mafia family. He is also a professional liar as he is the same shameless character who gave affidavit of his elder brother return. Lectures have been given in the world university for the corruption and crimes committee by this Mafia family. Pirates of pant houses.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 06, 2022 06:32pm
Every body know he is fraud, say something new
Reply Recommend 0
De de
Oct 06, 2022 06:36pm
A sure shot 4 season Netflix blockbuster. Raj kapoor could have played Shabaz Sharif if he was still alive. Wonder who will play IK?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Oct 06, 2022 06:36pm
Mr. PM. focus on the job you have been entrusted with. Country is in dire conditions including financial, security, power, flood etc. Your time is better spent solving these problems rather than exposing your predecessor.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 06, 2022 06:41pm
He committed the treason with foreign funds. Take it to court.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Khan
Oct 06, 2022 06:41pm
What do you think about yourself and the whole Shareef family? You all have been big liar through out.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizman
Oct 06, 2022 06:59pm
Look who is talking
Reply Recommend 0
DemoCrazy
Oct 06, 2022 06:59pm
Are we supposed to take the current government seriously? Their history is far darker than anyone else...
Reply Recommend 0
Flyer
Oct 06, 2022 07:01pm
Another lie by This Shariff family’s expert liar .
Reply Recommend 0
Fahreed
Oct 06, 2022 07:01pm
Each and every one of politician is fraud that's why Pakistan is today in such a condition. Pmln ppp got chances to lift Pakistan towards the sky but what you did for the country? Pakistan is important for 220 millions of Pakistanis but not for 250 families. We 220 millions will decide what is Right and what is Wrong for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Deadpool
Oct 06, 2022 07:02pm
Lol. Seriously!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Oct 06, 2022 07:04pm
The world knows it now.
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Oct 06, 2022 07:04pm
You seems to be that way Mr.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 06, 2022 07:04pm
This tells that Shebaz Shrief is so ignorant and empty headed calling Imran a Fraud. Totally laughable statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Just@Man
Oct 06, 2022 07:04pm
Waste of space and time and resources. Burden on the earth
Reply Recommend 0
JhunJhunwala - Tikkaramgurung
Oct 06, 2022 07:05pm
I wonder if IK will get blamed for billions laundered in sugar Mills case or Sasti Roti or orange line corruption scandals. Saaf paani project where money ended up in your cronies pockets. Ashiana housing scheme corruption. The list is endless. You my man are fraudulent to your very nerve cells.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Arshad
Oct 06, 2022 07:07pm
Cipher cant be decoded ? So why it is transmitted to MOFA and copies given to all high offices ? What did they discuss in two NSC meetings and concluded that this was a blatant invention into internal affairs of Pakistan. Was a decoded cypher in front of participants of those meetings to come to this conclusion or what ? Please stop this jugglery and hold free and transparent elections, face the court for your money laundering charges.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 06, 2022 07:08pm
Is this guy still on bail for money laundering?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Anwar
Oct 06, 2022 07:09pm
People look at the actions…IK’s actions show that he’s not a fraud. Shabaz and Nawaz are fraud.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 06, 2022 07:10pm
You talk as if you are a saint. You and your party is consisted of fraudsters from head to toe.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 06, 2022 07:58pm
@bhaRAT©, well you reviewed it and found the truth to be too difficult to swallow.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 06, 2022 08:11pm
He is an ignorant Pathan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 06, 2022 08:22pm
He’s now begging for votes
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 08:34pm
@Hope786, He is an ignorant Pathan. Shabaz is from nowhere, no one wants him.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 06, 2022 08:35pm
Even SS who himself is a fraud is saying IK is fraud. How low IK can go?
Reply Recommend 0
Moth
Oct 06, 2022 08:44pm
Choice is between evil non stop vis honest & arrogant & bold — third option not available — so so sad
Reply Recommend 0
Pak
Oct 06, 2022 08:48pm
If he is a fraund than what are you ?
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Oct 06, 2022 08:49pm
Call spade a spade, Mr. Shehbaz you are also not an angel , the cases of your corruption though were sent back to NAB but evidences are carefully preserved for initiating or reopening these cases at appropriate times! Wait and see!
Reply Recommend 0
Khurrum Taimuri
Oct 06, 2022 08:55pm
@bhaRAT©, "Waste of time!" And, space.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 06, 2022 08:55pm
Clear your name, before you call others names.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 06, 2022 09:07pm
@Lets Play With it!, it’s a timing thing, he did not want to use US name but eventually had to because they were not taking cipher seriously and public had to know
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Oct 06, 2022 09:08pm
Announce the election date and let us tell you who is the fraud!
Reply Recommend 0
JAMIL
Oct 06, 2022 09:10pm
Look, who is talking.
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Oct 06, 2022 09:11pm
Desperation!
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 06, 2022 09:20pm
Well said SS
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 06, 2022 09:22pm
Prohibited funding is now going to pmln accounts.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Oct 06, 2022 09:24pm
All are fraud
Reply Recommend 0
Jay ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 09:43pm
Funny that, that most of nation thinks of these crooks and absconders
Reply Recommend 0
Gulshan Omar
Oct 06, 2022 10:03pm
But what Imran says about Shehbaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Tosha Khan
Oct 06, 2022 10:13pm
@Ali , because NAB had no evidence, you can't prosecute someone because you don't like them. WHERE'S THE EVIDENCE??
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Oct 06, 2022 10:24pm
IK is a fraud and what about your cases
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 06, 2022 10:31pm
Of course. Shahbaz knows a thing or two about fraud. He's the world authority on this matter, who enjoys the company of like-minded Ftaudsters every day during his cabinet meetings.
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Oct 06, 2022 10:38pm
Your brother and family name is being used has examples for corruption in lectures in foreign universities and here you are trying to malign Imran khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Inayat Khan
Oct 06, 2022 10:39pm
Vulture megathieves dynasties are totally devoid of any shame whatsoever.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 06, 2022 10:57pm
Kettle calling the pot black.. Ha ha ha
Reply Recommend 0

