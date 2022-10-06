DAWN.COM Logo

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

Reuters Published October 6, 2022

India is awaiting World Health Organisation (WHO) evidence of a link between an Indian cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia after the UN agency said the medicine may cause kidney damage, two Indian officials said on Thursday.

The death of 66 children in the West African country is a blow to India’s image as a “pharmacy of the world” that supplies medicines to all continents, especially Africa.

“Urgent investigation in the matter has been already taken up … immediately after receiving communication from WHO based on the available information,” said one of two health ministry staff members who spoke to Reuters on behalf of the ministry but did not want to be identified.

“While all required steps will be taken in the matter”, India was awaiting a report establishing “causal relation to death with the medical products in question” and other details from the WHO.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday told reporters the UN agency was investigating the deaths from acute kidney injuries with India’s drug regulator and New Delhi-based cough syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

The UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of India of the deaths late last month after which the regulator launched an investigation with state authorities, in tandem with the WHO, the two sources said.

The WHO said laboratory analysis of Maiden cough syrup had confirmed “unacceptable” amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

Telephone calls to a listed number for Maiden, which launched its operations in November 1990, went unanswered as did an emailed request for comment. Calls to the Drugs Controller General of India also went unanswered.

Maiden manufactured and exported the syrup only to Gambia, the Indian ministry sources said. Maiden says on its website it has two manufacturing plants, in Kundli and Panipat, both near New Delhi in Haryana state, and has recently set up another one.

It has an annual production capacity of 2.2 million syrup bottles, 600m capsules, 18m injections, 300,000 ointment tubes and 1.2 billion tablets. It says it sells its products at home and exports to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The two health ministry sources said that importing countries typically test such products before allowing their use.

The WHO said the Maiden products — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup — may have been distributed elsewhere through informal markets but it had only been identified in Gambia.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 12:26pm
Finally, real truth is out with a big bang, slashing into pieces the deceitful, deceptive corrupt, crooked, cruel, cunning, crafty, crazy and criminal Indian propaganda machinery, bent upon misleading the domestic as well as international populations of the world with lies, lies and more lies since August 15, 1947.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 06, 2022 12:28pm
India makes medicines with different chemicals, for every continent of the world. Because African countries lack facilities to check the input chemicals, they just believe and buy Indian medicines and suffer.
Reply Recommend 0
GettingThere
Oct 06, 2022 12:34pm
Goodness Is there no quality control?? Imagine a cough syrup resulting in death!! Tragic and very concerning. Should be investigated immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Soldani
Oct 06, 2022 12:37pm
Millions around the world are treated with Indian medications, without issues. This could be sabotage by a rival.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 12:42pm
The death of 66 children in the West African country is a blow to India’s image as a “pharmacy of the world” that supplies medicines to all continents, especially Africa. Same happened with Indian covid vaccine , it was killing more people then saving them.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 12:43pm
India is awaiting World Health Organisation (WHO) evidence of a link between an Indian cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia after the UN agency said the medicine may cause kidney damage, two Indian officials said on Thursday. No need to wait, ban all Indian pharmaceutical drugs, india produces dangerous faulty medicine.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 12:44pm
India dumps its faulty medicine on Africa specially and the poor suffer. UN must ban Indian medicine.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 06, 2022 12:53pm
Indian Pharma is just death making machine. They are making cheap drugs without quality control and these are the first of many victims
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Oct 06, 2022 12:58pm
Shining India.
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Oct 06, 2022 01:01pm
With corruption and nepotism rife in india add it to the poor quality control measures followed in that country one is not surprised to read this news.
Reply Recommend 0
Hugeman
Oct 06, 2022 01:32pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Still Pakistanis stand in line for medical visas.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 06, 2022 01:44pm
WHO must tread this carefully. India supplies a large proportion of WHO needs at subsidized rates. How are they making a claim before investigation. Indian pharmaceutical companies operate at very high standards and are major threats to western lobbies. But knowing current government,it will dig the matter deep to find faults cos the same medicine are going to local Indian markets .
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 06, 2022 02:01pm
Soon all the propaganda about biggest Pharma will bite to dust once world sees the dark reality. Pakistan should step up and take the Pharma world as we can provide better medicines with good quality control
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 06, 2022 02:13pm
Wow! Wonder what this Indian company was putting in cough syrup? must be some toxic ingredients.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 06, 2022 02:13pm
Just like India's Lame Mars orbiter, India's medicines are chemical waste packaged for export, Poor Africans, feel sorry for the families affected.
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Oct 06, 2022 02:14pm
Indian made stuff sucks big time. Don’t but made In India if u want to be healthy.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Oct 06, 2022 02:31pm
Sub standard Indian products
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Oct 06, 2022 03:29pm
@Ghajnavi, speaking has a Pakistani, I cannot agree with you on this because there are a huge amount of fake medicines on sale in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 06, 2022 09:06pm
Tulsi,cinnamon,ginger,saunf,Mulathi and crucimin( Haldi powder) we’re not in cough syrup exported to Gambia &to other African countries??
Reply Recommend 0
Secular
Oct 06, 2022 10:31pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, if that is the case they don’t have to buy the medicine.
Reply Recommend 0
Secular
Oct 06, 2022 10:32pm
@Zak, can Pakistan supply their needs?
Reply Recommend 0

