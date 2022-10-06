DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 07, 2022

Process for COAS’ appointment to begin within weeks: Khawaja Asif

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 08:18am
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — PID website
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — PID website

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the process for appointing the new chief of army staff would begin within weeks and assured that it would be done according to the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference, the defence minister said the appointment procedure would commence by the end of the current month or latest by the start of November.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa is set to retire on Nov 29. The outgoing COAS ended all speculations about him getting another extension when at an event in Washington he confirmed that he would be stepping down at the end of his extended tenure in November.

Hailing Gen Bajwa’s statement, the defence minister said it had ended uncertainty that existed for the past several weeks.

Says Imran Khan is ‘duplicitous’ and trying to engage military in closed-door meetings

Mr Asif said that appointment of the army chief was the prime minister’s discretion and would be done in accordance with the law and Constitution.

According to Article 243 (3) of the Constitution, the president would appoint the services chiefs on the recommendation of the prime minister.

He said the usual practice was to appoint an army chief from a panel of five nominees routed by the General Headquarters through the defence ministry. But, at the same time, he recalled that there had been instances in the past when army chiefs had been appointed from outside the recommended panel.

Read: Who will be the next army chief?

It is believed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would make the appointment in consultation with his brother and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and other allies in the ruling coalition.

Mr Asif’s press conference was importantly held against the backdrop of claims by various quarters that Gen Bajwa could possibly meet Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in London on Friday while returning from the US visit.

The defence minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s political anxiety was because of the upcoming COAS’s appointment and hoped that November would pass uneventfully.

In reply to a question about the composition of Gen Bajwa’s delegation during his US trip, Mr Asif said he was accompanied by his personal staff and no one else joined him on the tour.

Media had earlier claimed that a few senior generals including Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, who is a contender for the elevation to four-star position, Director General of ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum and Director General of Military Operations Maj Gen Avias Dastgir accompanied the army chief.

The defence minister appealed to the people to stand by the army which was battling a “low-intensity” militancy in the country.

“The army is fighting terrorism and it is our responsibility to stand behind it at this time,” he said as he lashed out at former prime minister Imran Khan for being critical of the military.

He said that Mr Khan was “duplicitous” and was trying to engage the military in closed-door meetings, in a reference to the meeting held at the Presidency at the initiative of President Arif Alvi, while disparaging the army generals in his public rallies.

Mr Asif said that the government would take action against Mr Khan, but it was getting delayed in an effort to build a water-tight case against him so that he could not get any relief from courts.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tarik
Oct 06, 2022 07:32am
Crooks will decide next COAS...a clear threat to national security!
Reply Recommend 0
Lets Play with it!
Oct 06, 2022 07:41am
Another sad day for Imran Khan! So far none of his demands or claims have come true! Now he is inciting people towards civil war while as usual he will run and hide in Peshawar
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Oct 06, 2022 07:50am
On the name of democratic process , what is going on in this country . Corrupts and money launderers will appoint army chief. A matter about the appointment of government employee is unnecessarily made political and controversial, it’s just a procedural process
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 06, 2022 08:14am
Gen Qamar Bajwa should be given another extension.
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Oct 06, 2022 09:06am
Hopefully the current cabal of crooks is gone before that happens.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 06, 2022 09:08am
Instead of selecting new COAS by Criminals peoples, it is more better that General Bajea Sahab will continue as a head of Army.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Oct 06, 2022 09:13am
COAS likely will bring with him Nawaz in same plane and request him to become PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 06, 2022 09:40am
Nawaz Sharif has given the all clear.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 06, 2022 09:44am
I don’t care. It won’t change Pakistan’s history or it’s fortunes.
Reply Recommend 0
Mojo
Oct 06, 2022 09:58am
Deal, select our next COAS, we let Nawaz back
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Oct 06, 2022 11:14am
PTI's "Jihad" march will be the final nail in the coffin of its street politics. COAS shall be appointed & Imran will not be able to do anything about it. Imran's arrogance & stupidity has torpedoed his chances.
Reply Recommend 0
Tarik
Oct 06, 2022 11:32am
@M. Emad , one extension has already extented the country!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 06, 2022 11:54am
A shameful moment for the country that a cabal of dishonest criminals are selecting the next Army Chief. Just shows that the Army is now an extension of the Punjab Police.
Reply Recommend 0
ZulfI
Oct 06, 2022 12:19pm
Imported government should know that there are no favourites within the military. Whoever they appoint could turn the tables on them one day. Remember the examples of Zia and Musharraf who were picked as COAS ahead of more senior and more deserving candidates at the time.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Draconian’ law
06 Oct, 2022

‘Draconian’ law

THE debate over what it means to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has reignited after the incumbent Supreme Court ...
Welcome clarity
Updated 06 Oct, 2022

Welcome clarity

There needs to be consensus amongst all political actors that matters of governance should be the exclusive domain of civilians.
Car purchases
06 Oct, 2022

Car purchases

IF we are in the market to buy a new car, we end up paying a significantly large amount as premium over the sticker...
More than economics
Updated 05 Oct, 2022

More than economics

Ishaq Dar’s appointment is but a sign of the paradigm shift in economic policymaking.
Dens of corruption
05 Oct, 2022

Dens of corruption

MOST prisons in Pakistan are a microcosm of the inequitable and exploitative world outside their walls. A probe by...
Football tragedy
05 Oct, 2022

Football tragedy

SPORTS arouses the rawest of human emotions. Football is no exception — in fact, the passions on display at...