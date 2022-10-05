Indian army pilot dies as ‘Cheetah helicopter’ crashes in Arunachal Pradesh: reports

An Indian military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in the eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, killing one pilot and injuring another, the army said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, the Indian army said in a statement.

The incident took place in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh close to the border with China.

An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang crashed on Oct 5 during a routine sortie, said a statement by the army.

The two pilots were taken to the nearest military hospital after the crash, the statement said, adding that pilot Lt. Col. Saurabh Yadav succumbed to his injuries while the co-pilot is under treatment.

On Dec 8, 2021, India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had died in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The 63-year-old general was travelling with his wife and senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near its destination in southern Tamil Nadu state.