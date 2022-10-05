DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 06, 2022

Indian army pilot dies as ‘Cheetah helicopter’ crashes in Arunachal Pradesh: reports

Anadolu Agency Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 06:11pm

An Indian military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in the eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, killing one pilot and injuring another, the army said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, the Indian army said in a statement.

The incident took place in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh close to the border with China.

An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang crashed on Oct 5 during a routine sortie, said a statement by the army.

The two pilots were taken to the nearest military hospital after the crash, the statement said, adding that pilot Lt. Col. Saurabh Yadav succumbed to his injuries while the co-pilot is under treatment.

On Dec 8, 2021, India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had died in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The 63-year-old general was travelling with his wife and senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near its destination in southern Tamil Nadu state.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Superman
Oct 05, 2022 07:09pm
Time to buy new equipment.
Reply Recommend 0
Iran Baloch
Oct 05, 2022 07:24pm
rest in peace
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 05, 2022 07:38pm
Condolences to the family and friends from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 07:55pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Oct 05, 2022 08:45pm
At least no enemy action.
Reply Recommend 0
E-mad
Oct 05, 2022 09:31pm
Who cares?
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Oct 05, 2022 10:09pm
RIP. Hate the war, not the warrior.
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir
Oct 05, 2022 10:32pm
Sorry to hear. Condolences to family. I look forward to a day when we will not need armies. Not likely to happen in my lifetime, but I will work towards that goal.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More than economics
Updated 05 Oct, 2022

More than economics

Ishaq Dar’s appointment is but a sign of the paradigm shift in economic policymaking.
Dens of corruption
05 Oct, 2022

Dens of corruption

MOST prisons in Pakistan are a microcosm of the inequitable and exploitative world outside their walls. A probe by...
Football tragedy
05 Oct, 2022

Football tragedy

SPORTS arouses the rawest of human emotions. Football is no exception — in fact, the passions on display at...
Cipher inquiry
Updated 04 Oct, 2022

Cipher inquiry

Inquiry will likely end nowhere, or, worse, be used as a tool of victimisation.
Further delay?
04 Oct, 2022

Further delay?

KARACHI Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s announcement that the second phase of Sindh’s LG polls — primarily...
Losing to England
04 Oct, 2022

Losing to England

AFTER tantalisingly close finishes in the fourth and fifth matches against an England side visiting the country for...