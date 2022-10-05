DAWN.COM Logo

Muslims in parts of India arrested, flogged in public for allegedly disrupting Navratri celebrations: reports

Dawn.com Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 03:35pm
<p>A house of a Muslim resident being demolishes in Madhya Pradesh’s Surjani village. — Photo courtesy Maktoob</p>

Muslims in multiple areas of India are facing arrests, demolitions, and even floggings for allegedly disrupting Navratri celebrations, according to Indian media reports.

A report by New Delhi-based Maktoob Media on Tuesday said that the houses of three Muslims accused of disrupting Navratri celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Surjani village were demolished.

“The Mandsaur district administration and police demolished the houses of three persons accused of throwing stones on a garba pandal (Hindu traditional dancing event) and attacking organisers with a sharp-edged weapon over the weekend,” the report quoted Madhya Pradesh police as saying.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against 19 people of Surjani village and 11 have been arrested so far, the report added.

Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday that at least 14 Muslim men had been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city over the past week after “vigilantes” from Bajrang Dal — a Hindu nationalist organisation — handed them over to police for allegedly entering garba venues.

The report quoted police as claiming that the arrested men “were clicking pictures and disturbing the peace”.

The men taken into custody, the report said, were booked under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Separately, NDTV reported on Tuesday that several Muslim men, arrested for allegedly throwing stones at a Navratri garba event, were tied to a pole and flogged by police by Gujarat’s Kheda district.

According to the report, which said the publication could not independently verify the footage, said crowds were seen cheering as officers watched plainclothes cops hit the men.

Local news outlet VTV Gujarati News also shared the video and said “10-11 heretics were brought to the village, where the police taught them a lesson in public” in Undhela village, the report said.

Comments (20)
Mr Shaking Sweating
Oct 05, 2022 07:03pm
IF you don't believe in Hinduism, why go to these festivals ?
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 05, 2022 07:23pm
@Mr Shaking Sweating, May be they heard the "back to home" mantra and believed it too!
Reply Recommend 0
Chou en Lie
Oct 05, 2022 07:27pm
These Muslims were throwing stones on others. Should they be given Nobel Peace Prize?
Reply Recommend 0
kumar
Oct 05, 2022 07:32pm
No Muslim women attend this festival or got arrested. Why only Men have to attend and cause problems?
Reply Recommend 0
Fahreed
Oct 05, 2022 07:34pm
Waoo India is too big. Have got many states like countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza S
Oct 05, 2022 07:55pm
India is horrible racist mess
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Oct 05, 2022 07:56pm
@Mr Shaking Sweating, to cause trouble, get beat up and then cry
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Oct 05, 2022 07:59pm
@Mr Shaking Sweating, one can go to various festivals if you behave. Unfortunately their are liars wo use the situation for their own criminal purpose.
Reply Recommend 0
Saaheb
Oct 05, 2022 08:09pm
Why do these Muslim men do not come to join festival with their wives or sisters? There is your answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Uzi- Canada
Oct 05, 2022 08:29pm
Seems familiar when Hitler was in power, look at what he did to the Jewish people
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 08:31pm
@Mr Shaking Sweating, Lying machine
Reply Recommend 0
moby
Oct 05, 2022 08:32pm
@kumar, regardless of who caused what, no need for trials or rule of the law?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 05, 2022 08:35pm
Why do they throw stones?
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Oct 05, 2022 09:20pm
India is becoming nightmare for its own people
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 05, 2022 09:20pm
Garba is mainly a women's gathering. What were these Muslim men doing there in the first place? And why they did not bring their sisters or mothers?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 09:29pm
The Bulldozer.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 05, 2022 09:38pm
Fascist India
Reply Recommend 0
SU
Oct 05, 2022 09:43pm
First they create problems. When there’s action taken, then it’s depicted as muslim oppression. What nonsense! They can complain to human rights bodies if police took unjust actions.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 05, 2022 09:54pm
Why disrupt festivals and celeberations of others ?
Reply Recommend 0
Cye
Oct 05, 2022 09:54pm
Never ever happened before, Muslims do visit hindus festivals for decades. It’s the hindutva mindset which causing all sorts of racist problems against Muslims in India. India has to disintegrate very soon from inside.
Reply Recommend 0

