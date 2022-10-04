DAWN.COM Logo

India loses contact with budget Mars orbiter after eight years

AFP Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 01:45pm

India has lost contact with its Mars orbiter, eight years after the low-cost probe made it the first Asian nation with a spacecraft circling the red planet, its space agency said.

Although “designed for a life-span of six months as a technology demonstrator, the Mars Orbiter Mission has lived for about eight years in the Martian orbit with a gamut of significant scientific results”, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday.

The agency said in a statement that, after an eclipse in April cut off sunlight to the probe, its “propellant must have been exhausted” and that it “attained its end-of-life”.

Launched in 2013 before entering Mars’ orbit the following year, the probe made India one of only a handful of nations to circle the Red Planet, including Russia and the United States, as well as the European Union.

It came six years before China launched its Tianwen-1 mission, which includes a rover vehicle on the surface of the planet.

India’s launch cost just 4.5 billion rupees, less than a sixth of the $455 million Mars probe begun shortly afterwards by the US space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later quipped that it cost even less than the 2013 Hollywood space blockbuster “Gravity”, which was reportedly made for about $100m.

The ISRO said the mission’s achievements included providing an understanding of the composition of several gases in the Martian exosphere.

“The mission will be ever-regarded as a remarkable technological and scientific feat in the history of planetary exploration,” it said.

India has been bolstering its space programme in recent years, including a manned mission with Russian backing slated for 2023 or 2024.

In 2019 Modi hailed India as a “space superpower” after it shot down a low-orbiting satellite, a move prompting criticism for the amount of “space junk” created.

The same year India suffered a big setback when it lost contact with an unmanned spacecraft moments before it was due to land on the Moon.

Experts say India is able to keep costs low by copying and adapting existing space technology for its own needs, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts’ wages.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 01:47pm
Finally, the real truth prevails with a big bang.
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Oct 04, 2022 01:51pm
Great ISRO salute to you for your achivement
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 04, 2022 01:53pm
India did an excellent job and 8 years is an incredibly long time for this orbiter to be in space
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 04, 2022 01:53pm
Well done India. The world looks to you to lead them now.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 04, 2022 01:55pm
An incredible success which is lauded by the world.
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Oct 04, 2022 02:03pm
Congratulations India. You will reign supreme in space endeavours.
Reply Recommend 0
Sree
Oct 04, 2022 02:03pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, don't comment on this., it's beyond you
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Oct 04, 2022 02:18pm
At least it Space traveled for 8 years , what do we have to show ? Our 'Guardians of Galaxy' Neutrals or self proclaimed saviors of our nation 'The PDM gang' ?
Reply Recommend 0
Clueless
Oct 04, 2022 02:19pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Clueless as ever !
Reply Recommend 0
Malok Ji
Oct 04, 2022 02:21pm
So Indians reached Mars 8 years ago and we as Pakistanis are celebrating that they lost contact with their satellite after 8 years?. This is just proving our ignornace and nothing else. We cannot launch a single satellite in space and India is launching more than 10 satellites per month. Still we have the audacity to laugh at India?.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif Hussain
Oct 04, 2022 02:27pm
This mission was completely facilitated and sponsored technological-wise by the US, just handholding India to overpower China in the space exploration.
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to me
Oct 04, 2022 02:27pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, accept good as good - i wonder if you are just replying to headlines
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 04, 2022 02:28pm
Against planned life of 6-months, their Mars orbiter worked for 8 years - a great feat.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 04, 2022 02:29pm
India is no 'space superpower' but credit where credit is due: it was a successful mission, something to be proud of, and a foundation for greater things in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 04, 2022 02:32pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Negativity helps no one. In outer space, there is no distinction, we all become earthlings - residents of the same planet.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 02:44pm
The propellant was grass recycled through a bovine.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahan
Oct 04, 2022 02:45pm
Excellent job India. 8 years is a remarkable achievement. I am sure, the new models will last much longer,
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 02:51pm
@John Cool, You are predicting the past. According to BJP leaders, India has been reigning supreme in space endeavors for thousands of years.
Reply Recommend 0
Uetian
Oct 04, 2022 02:52pm
I am Pakistani. It feels good to me congratulating Indian space agency for her fantastic achievement. Well Done !
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 04, 2022 02:53pm
We need to collaborate with China to launch interplanetary missions and increase our skills in launching heavy payloads like india is doing and enjoy profits of billions of $$ space business.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 02:53pm
@A Shah, Don't short change yourself. World has looked to India for space travel for thousands of years.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan deserves better
Oct 04, 2022 02:54pm
@Kashif Hussain, And you know this how? Did Modiji call you?
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Oct 04, 2022 02:58pm
I remember Fawad Choudhary had promised Pakistanis in 2019, that they will send it's first astronaut in space in 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 04, 2022 02:58pm
8-Years ---- Lifetime of the Mars spacecraft.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 03:00pm
@Avenfield belong to me , Sounds good. Let us see how much good came from India and how much was imported. I would be very surprised if any electronic chips were even packaged in India, let alone manufactured.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrash
Oct 04, 2022 03:03pm
Meanwhile Pakistan is trying to figure out difference between conspiracy and interference, apology and sorry, letter and transcript!
Reply Recommend 0
SivaD
Oct 04, 2022 03:11pm
@Multani, would China allow you to make billions by helping you? If there are billions to be made, they will make it and will give you a few millions.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahmir
Oct 04, 2022 03:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, What are you talking about?
Reply Recommend 0
Big shot
Oct 04, 2022 03:16pm
After eight years it lost contact. Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad has lost contact with reality for much longer!
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Oct 04, 2022 03:52pm
@Alih Kazmi, Your grey matter is made of the same stuff.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Oct 04, 2022 03:54pm
@Multani, what exactly would Pakistan bring to the table in a “collaboration” with China space or other fields.
Reply Recommend 0
Kumar
Oct 04, 2022 04:10pm
@Alih Kazmi, Sour grapes?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 04, 2022 04:13pm
Another failure. They should close this before Bankruptcy is declared
Reply Recommend 0
Rho
Oct 04, 2022 04:16pm
@Alih Kazmi, no product anywhere is 100% indigenous.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay Nelliot
Oct 04, 2022 04:51pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, great ISRO achievement which made India proud by launching Mars orbiter
Reply Recommend 0
IndianFriend
Oct 04, 2022 05:43pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, height of ignorance, I have nothing else to say for your comment.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 04, 2022 07:46pm
India progressing in high technology. They will further improve in this field.
Reply Recommend 0
PrasadDeccani
Oct 04, 2022 08:28pm
@Alih Kazmi, Electronic chips were packaged by Punjab Electronics Limited (PEL) way back in 1980s. PEL is a state public sector undertaking. It did well initially. Died down slowly later. Not sure if it is still in the business in any form.
Reply Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Oct 04, 2022 09:29pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, How many satellites has Pakistan launched....?
Reply Recommend 0
King
Oct 04, 2022 10:30pm
@Anand Yesu, zero
Reply Recommend 0

