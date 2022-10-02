DAWN.COM Logo

COAS Bajwa, UN military adviser Gen Diop discuss regional security in US meeting

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 2, 2022 Updated October 2, 2022 04:58pm
<p>Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa receives a souvenir from United Nations Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop after a meeting in New York. — Picture via ISPR</p>

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met United Nations Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop during his ongoing visit to the United States and discussed diverse matters, including the overall regional security, the military’s public affairs wing said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the top military officials discussed the matters of mutual interest as well as the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The army chief appreciated the role of Gen Diop — who is from Senegal — in promoting core values of the United Nations and its response during the disaster in the country.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets United Nations Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop in the US. — Picture via ISPR
Gen Diop expressed his grief over the destruction caused by floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered condolence to the families of the victims. He also assured full UN support for the affectees.

“He acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism,” the ISPR added.

According to a Dawn report, the army chief reached the US on Friday for an almost week-long visit, which includes meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration.

Pakistani officials are also trying to secure a meeting between Gen Bajwa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “It is very likely, but not confirmed yet,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 02, 2022 05:04pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 02, 2022 05:06pm
Who is General Birame Diop ?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 02, 2022 05:14pm
Free vacation at taxpayers cost
Reply Recommend 0

