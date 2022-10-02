COAS Bajwa, UN military adviser Gen Diop discuss regional security in US meeting

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met United Nations Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop during his ongoing visit to the United States and discussed diverse matters, including the overall regional security, the military’s public affairs wing said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the top military officials discussed the matters of mutual interest as well as the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The army chief appreciated the role of Gen Diop — who is from Senegal — in promoting core values of the United Nations and its response during the disaster in the country.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets United Nations Military Adviser Gen Birame Diop in the US. — Picture via ISPR

Gen Diop expressed his grief over the destruction caused by floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered condolence to the families of the victims. He also assured full UN support for the affectees.

“He acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism,” the ISPR added.

According to a Dawn report, the army chief reached the US on Friday for an almost week-long visit, which includes meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration.

Pakistani officials are also trying to secure a meeting between Gen Bajwa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “It is very likely, but not confirmed yet,” the report quoted a source as saying.