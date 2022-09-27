Nawaz’s secretary Rashid Nasrullah attacked in London

LONDON: The personal secretary of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was attacked on Monday outside a GP surgery in Ilford.

Rashid Nasrullah filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was attacked and beaten by three men, who threatened to kill him if he did not withdraw his support for Mr Sharif.

On Twitter, Nasrullah posted: “Another day, another incident of thuggery. When I was on my way to the office, Imran Niazi’s thugs attacked me, and threatened to kill me with a knife.”

He added that police are investigating the attack.

Episodes of heckling and charged sloganeering are common between the PML-N and PTI workers in London, and while their exchanges can often become heated this was one of the rare incidents of a physical assault.

In April, some PTI activists reportedly attempted to attack Mr Nawaz outside his office, but were thwarted by his bodyguards.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2022