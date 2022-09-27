DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 27, 2022

Nawaz’s secretary Rashid Nasrullah attacked in London

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 10:37am

LONDON: The personal secretary of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was attacked on Monday outside a GP surgery in Ilford.

Rashid Nasrullah filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was attacked and beaten by three men, who threatened to kill him if he did not withdraw his support for Mr Sharif.

On Twitter, Nasrullah posted: “Another day, another incident of thuggery. When I was on my way to the office, Imran Niazi’s thugs attacked me, and threatened to kill me with a knife.”

He added that police are investigating the attack.

Episodes of heckling and charged sloganeering are common between the PML-N and PTI workers in London, and while their exchanges can often become heated this was one of the rare incidents of a physical assault.

In April, some PTI activists reportedly attempted to attack Mr Nawaz outside his office, but were thwarted by his bodyguards.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (15)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Sep 27, 2022 10:37am
He said, she said. Any witnesses?.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 27, 2022 10:41am
Will be interesting to see the outcome of London police investigation into this incident
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 27, 2022 10:42am
IK and PTI supporters are getting frustrated and now resorting to aggressive and unruly behavior. Shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Sep 27, 2022 10:45am
SO PMLN is now planning another propaganda against IK by creating issues in London...to divert attention from the leaks and their own corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 27, 2022 10:56am
Cry me a river - anyway I don’t trust habitual liars
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Sep 27, 2022 10:57am
He was attacked and he filed an e-complaint instead of actually visiting a police station.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 27, 2022 11:13am
British police shall see the matter Now you can go home
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Sep 27, 2022 11:13am
@Ali, the way imran khan blames everyone except pti supporters. Someone has bothered to ask about proof from him?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Sep 27, 2022 11:15am
When it rains, it pours! The dimwits will also blame PTI and IK for this incident. As if no independent, non-Pakistani free-thinking person cannot have a grudge against these corrupt hoodlums hiding in the UK. But only PTI can instigate such incidents or they all have to be PTI supporters, no body else??
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Sep 27, 2022 11:16am
Corrupts and looters and their beneficiaries are not accepted by Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
Sep 27, 2022 11:33am
keep on dodging from your low level leaks with these self-created tactics
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha
Sep 27, 2022 11:42am
Pti is a terrorist organization. It should be banned.
Reply Recommend 0
ASHFAQ ZAHID
Sep 27, 2022 11:45am
I saw this guy RASHID on many video clip. This guy's mouth is full of swearing and absolutely bad words. Although I personally don't support any kind of of physical hackling, but this guy can push the people's tolerance level to the limits,
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 27, 2022 11:47am
Pakistani hate them for looting their country-
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Sep 27, 2022 11:49am
Looks like PMLN is trying to grab attention with fake news.. Altaf Hussain use to do this sort of stunt all the time..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Noon leaks
Updated 27 Sep, 2022

Noon leaks

PMO audio leaks are a national security emergency that ought to be investigated at the highest level.
Cipher probe offer
27 Sep, 2022

Cipher probe offer

CONSIDERING the toxic political polarisation in the country, former prime minister Imran Khan’s suggestion that ...
Delaying Doha plans
27 Sep, 2022

Delaying Doha plans

WHEN Doha announced its intention to spend $3bn in different commercial and investment sectors of Pakistan around a...
Debt deferment
Updated 26 Sep, 2022

Debt deferment

Pakistan’s dollar funding needs for next 5 years have never been so large and world’s appetite to hold its hands never so poor.
Dengue concerns
26 Sep, 2022

Dengue concerns

AS weather conditions change in Pakistan, the threat of dengue looms large over the land. According to a warning...
Relic of colonialism
26 Sep, 2022

Relic of colonialism

THE law on sedition, one of several holdovers of colonial times, is among the most handy instruments for controlling...