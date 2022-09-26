DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 26, 2022

Iran says US trying to violate sovereignty over unrest, warns of response

Reuters Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 02:29pm
<p>An Iranian flag waves in the wind over a building of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv, September 24. — Reuters</p>

An Iranian flag waves in the wind over a building of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv, September 24. — Reuters

US attempts to violate Iran’s sovereignty over the issue of protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody will not go unanswered, the foreign ministry said on Monday, as the biggest unrest since 2019 showed no signs of abating.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s restrictions on women’s dress.

The case has drawn international condemnation. Iran said the United States was supporting rioters and seeking to destablise the Islamic Republic.

“Washington is always trying to weaken Iran’s stability and security although it has been unsuccessful,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told Nour news, which is affiliated with a top security body, in a statement.

On his Instagram page, Kanaani accused the leaders of the US and some European countries of abusing a tragic incident in support of the “rioters” and ignoring “the presence of millions of people in the streets and squares of the country in support of the system”.

The anti-government protests are the largest to sweep the country since demonstrations over fuel prices in 2019, when Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed in a crackdown on protesters — the bloodiest bout of internal unrest in the Islamic Republic’s history.

The state has organised demonstrations in an attempt to defuse the crisis.

Iran has blamed armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in ongoing unrest in the country, particularly in the northwest where most of Iran’s up to 10 million Kurds live.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched a new artillery and drone attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

A main Iranian teachers’ union, in a statement posted on social media on Sunday, called for teachers and students to stage the first national strike since the unrest began, on Monday and Wednesday.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
nasir uddin
Sep 26, 2022 02:56pm
They are violators of human rights, severely. They indeed need to be punished. Big bully.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 26, 2022 03:13pm
Once again, the Islamic Republic of Iran is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Debt deferment
Updated 26 Sep, 2022

Debt deferment

Pakistan’s dollar funding needs for next 5 years have never been so large and world’s appetite to hold its hands never so poor.
Dengue concerns
26 Sep, 2022

Dengue concerns

AS weather conditions change in Pakistan, the threat of dengue looms large over the land. According to a warning...
Relic of colonialism
26 Sep, 2022

Relic of colonialism

THE law on sedition, one of several holdovers of colonial times, is among the most handy instruments for controlling...
UNGA speech
25 Sep, 2022

UNGA speech

CRISES test a nation’s resilience but also provide opportunities to rise and move forward. Prime Minister Shehbaz...
Dar’s return
Updated 25 Sep, 2022

Dar’s return

Dar will now be expected by his party to conjure up fiscal space for the govt to start spending ahead of the next elections.
Iran hijab protests
25 Sep, 2022

Iran hijab protests

FOR over a week now, Iran has been witnessing considerable tumult after a young woman died earlier this month in the...