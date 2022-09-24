DAWN.COM Logo

Subsidy approved for farmers in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published September 24, 2022 Updated September 24, 2022 09:51am

QUETTA: The Balochis­tan government has appro­ved a subsidy of Rs15.83 billion to help farmers in flood-affected areas of the province overcome their losses.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday decided to provide the subsidy as part of the rehabilitation plan for agriculture and food security.

The meeting also decided to increase the subsidy in line with the amount anno­unced by other provincial governments for their respe­ctive agriculture sectors.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch, Minister for Food Zamarak Khan Piralizai, Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and other officials attended the meeting.

The agriculture secretary informed the meeting that the government would provide Rs6.71bn subsidy for seeds, Rs6.47bn for fertiliser and Rs2.62bn for restoring solar systems and tubewells.

To ensure transparency, government teams are conducting surveys to estimate losses in the agriculture sector.

The meeting was informed that floods and rains have affected 52 per cent land meant for Kharif crop while the stock of different seeds was also destroyed.

The canal system was also affected in Nasirabad division and other areas.

Minister for Food Pira­lizai informed the meeting that the food department was purchasing wheat from Pun­jab and Pakistan Agri­cul­tural Storage and Ser­vices Cor­poration to overcome flour shortage in the province.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister said it was the time to extend all possible help to the farmers. He added the province badly needed help and cooperation of the federal government to extend maximum financial help to the farmers.

He also urged the cabinet members to donate their two months’ salary for helping the farmers in the province.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2022

